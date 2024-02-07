Sensex (    %)
                        
Farooq Nazki, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi winner dies at 83

Farooq Nazki, who held many significant posts in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan, experienced a heart attack on Monday night, his family members announced

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki, veteran broadcaster, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, died on Tuesday in a hospital in Katra at the age of 83.
Sources close to Nazki’s family claimed he was not doing well for the past couple of years and had moved to live with his son in Jammu. He suffered a heart attack Monday night. His body was being taken from Jammu to Srinagar and the burial will be held at Malkha graveyard here on Wednesday, they added.

Who is Farooq Nazki?

Nazki was in charge of several significant positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan and in 1995, Nazki was awarded the Sahitya Akademi grant in Kashmiri for his poetry book Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes). He has also served as the media advisor to two chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Celebs reactions on death of Nazki

The veteran journalist's death is being mourned by numerous journalists and leaders. Ghulam Nabi Azad posted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the living legend Farooq Nazki sahib. His literary brilliance & media presence were unparalleled. His contribution in the field of broadcasting and literature will have an everlasting impact on our cultural and literary treasure. I pray for his peace & offer condolence to his family".

Former minister Haseeb Drabu, the son-in-law of the deceased, wrote on X, "The passing away of a qalander is not to be mourned; his fulfilling life is to be celebrated. For he has left this station after enriching it in many ways. A societal loss which is a personal bereavement. RIP Mir Mohammed Farooq Nazki (1940 - 2024)".

Cluster Head Akashvani Srinagar Ajay Dohare and staff of station and Deputy Director General (Engineering) also expressed grief over his death.

 

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

