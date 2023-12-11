Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir's movie soon to cross Rs 500 cr

Animal's earth-shattering performance continues at the box office, the movie has already broken several box office records, and it seems poised to break many more with its phenomenal run at the theatres.

Having collected Rs 431.27 crore in just 10 days, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is in no mood to stop as of now. It has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide and is moving ahead strongly. The movie has outperformed Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur by miles at the box office, which was released on the same date.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11

The first 10 days were a roller coaster ride for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, which has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India within just 10 days.

Despite facing criticism from some of the critics, the movie showed no sign of stopping its miraculous run and has earned over Rs 700 crore. According to Koimoi's website, Animal has sold tickets worth 2.95 crores gross in India with the help of advance booking for today (excluding blocked seats).

Ranbir Kapoor's movie collected 2.95 crore gross in India on Monday (Day 11) with the help of advance bookings, however, it doesn't include blocked seats. The movie is competing with Jawan which is the year's biggest success of the year and Jawan is also the highest net grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. Initially, Ranbir's movie was in full form and outcompeted Jawan on several occasions. But this time, Animal is lagging behind.

Daywise collection of Animal

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 63.8 Cr

Rs 63.8 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 66.27 Cr

Rs 66.27 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 71.46 Cr

Rs 71.46 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 43.96 Cr

Rs 43.96 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 37.47 Cr

Rs 37.47 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 30.39 Cr

Rs 30.39 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 24.23 Cr

Rs 24.23 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 337.58 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] Rs 22.95 Cr

Rs 22.95 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] Rs 34.74 Cr

Rs 34.74 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] Rs 36 Cr

Rs 36 Cr Day 11 [2nd Monday] Rs 4.31 Cr (early estimates)

Rs 4.31 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 435.58 Cr

About Animal

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is a Hindi action-drama movie released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures, T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.