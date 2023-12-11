Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir's movie soon to cross Rs 500 cr

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie collected Rs 432 crore after 10 days and the spectacular journey continues. The movie was released on December 1, 2023

Animal movie

Animal movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Animal's earth-shattering performance continues at the box office, the movie has already broken several box office records, and it seems poised to break many more with its phenomenal run at the theatres. 

Having collected Rs 431.27 crore in just 10 days, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is in no mood to stop as of now. It has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide and is moving ahead strongly. The movie has outperformed Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur by miles at the box office, which was released on the same date. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11

The first 10 days were a roller coaster ride for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, which has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India within just 10 days.

Despite facing criticism from some of the critics, the movie showed no sign of stopping its miraculous run and has earned over Rs 700 crore. According to Koimoi's website, Animal has sold tickets worth 2.95 crores gross in India with the help of advance booking for today (excluding blocked seats).

Ranbir Kapoor's movie collected 2.95 crore gross in India on Monday (Day 11) with the help of advance bookings, however, it doesn't include blocked seats. The movie is competing with Jawan which is the year's biggest success of the year and Jawan is also the highest net grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. Initially, Ranbir's movie was in full form and outcompeted Jawan on several occasions. But this time, Animal is lagging behind.

Daywise collection of Animal

  • Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 63.8 Cr 
  • Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 66.27 Cr
  • Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 71.46 Cr
  • Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 43.96 Cr
  • Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 37.47 Cr
  • Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 30.39 Cr 
  • Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 24.23 Cr 
  • Week 1 Collection Rs 337.58 Cr
  • Day 8 [2nd Friday] Rs 22.95 Cr
  • Day 9 [2nd Saturday] Rs 34.74 Cr
  • Day 10 [2nd Sunday] Rs 36 Cr 
  • Day 11 [2nd Monday] Rs 4.31 Cr (early estimates)
  • Total Rs 435.58 Cr

About Animal

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is a Hindi action-drama movie released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures, T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Also Read

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: All about Vicky's film on weekday

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' goes past Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir movie close to 450 crore mark

'The Archies' movie review: Vapid nostalgia that misses political nuances


Topics : Indian Box Office Box office Ranbir Kapoor Hindi movies Best movies

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon