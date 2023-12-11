Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir movie close to 450 crore mark

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal continues its dominance at the box office even after 10 days. Despite being one of the most controversial movies of 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has collected over 430 crore net in India.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The movie also features Tripti Dimir, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in supporting roles.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10

The movie managed to collect Rs 37 crore on Day 10 (2nd Sunday), taking the total earnings of the movie to Rs 432.58 crore, as per industry tracker sacnilk.

The worldwide earnings of the movie stand at Rs 660 crore, and with the current trends, the movie is fast approaching 700 crore. Animal was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.





ALSO READ: 'The Archies' movie review: Vapid nostalgia that misses political nuances While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent. The movie showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is also facing criticism for its graphically violent content and “plain misogynism,” which showed the troubled father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's characters.

Animal day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 63.8 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.27 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 71.46 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 43.96 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 37.47 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 30.39 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 24.23 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 337.58 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 22.95 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 34.74 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 37.00 Cr

Total ₹ 432.27 Cr

About Animal Movie

Animal is an action-drama movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also co-wrote the screenplay along with Pranay Reddy Vanga and Saurabh Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

The movie was released on December 1, 2023, and its running time is around 201 minutes which makes it one of the longest movies in India. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore.