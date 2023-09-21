Jawan Box Office Collection Day 14: Movie expected to cross Rs 1000 cr

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan continues its splendid run at the box office. The movie shattered several box office records and collected Rs 518 crore in just 13 days, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon. The movie crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide and is now heading for the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Jawan was released on September 7, and is directed by renowned Tamil director Atlee.

Jawan box office collection day 14

The movie is doing massive business, and the trends will continue for the next few days as well. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on day 14, in all languages.

The total net collection of Jawan in India stands at Rs 518 crore, and it will soon cross the Gadar 2 net collection in India, which has earned Rs 521 crore after 41 days.

The Jawan did a record-breaking opening at the box office and collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day, no movie has done this before in the history of Indian cinema.

It also collected Rs 80 crore on Day 4, which is the highest single-day collection by any movie.

In its latest achievement, the movie found itself in the top 5 movies released at the US box office in September 2023. The movie was distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc. and collected a whopping Rs 100 crore in the United States.

According to Box Office Mojo, Jawan achieved this milestone in just 826 theatres, which is way lower compared to his Hollywood counterparts.

Shah Rukh Khan has become the first Indian actor who has given two 500 crore movies in a single year. Before Jawan, SRK's Pathaan earned Rs 654 crore in India and more than Rs 1050 crore worldwide.

About Jawan

SRK starrer Jawan's movie was released in theatres on September 7, 2023. The movie was produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Along with SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were seen in cameo role