Actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce after eight years of marriage

Actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce after eight years of marriage

B'wood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage. The reason for the split remains unknown. Their wedding took place on February 4, 2016

Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, popular for her movies like Bhoot, Judaai, Rangeela, Pinjar and others, has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of her wedding.
According to an Indian Express report citing sources, the divorce was filed in Bandra, Mumbai four months ago, and it is not mutual. As per an insider, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms". 

Actor Urmila Matondkar divorce case: About the wedding 

The romance between Urmila and Mohsin started at a high-profile wedding in 2014, where they were introduced during the nuptials of designer Manish Malhotra's niece. Mohsin, a Kashmiri businessman and model, and Urmila, a well-known Bollywood actress, hit it off right away. 
Only their closest friends and relatives were present for their small, private wedding celebration in 2016. Their interfaith nuptials, with Mohsin being a Muslim and Urmila being a Hindu, as well as their significant age difference, drew attention despite their quiet wedding.

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

At the age of 21, Kashmiri native Mohsin Akhtar Mir relocated to Mumbai to follow his aspirations in the film industry. He starred in several Bollywood movies, including B.A. Pass (2012), Mumbai Mast Kallander (2011), Luck by Chance (2009), and It is A Man's World (2009). Despite having a few performing credits, Mohsin soon turned his attention to business and started working with the fashion brand of designer Manish Malhotra.

Has Urmila Matondkar made the divorce announcement? 

Since Urmila has not officially addressed their divorce yet, there is a lot of speculation regarding the reasons behind their breakup. The actress's admirers and followers have expressed surprise at the couple's social media posts, which did not appear to indicate any obvious disagreement. Even though they made every attempt to keep their problems hidden, it seems from the headlines that their relationship had been strained for some time.
The relationship between Urmila and Mohsin appeared to be happy over time, especially on social media, where they frequently posted peeks into their private lives. In a heartfelt Instagram message, Mohsin thanked Urmila for everything she had done to support their marriage on their sixth wedding anniversary. The news of their divorce now stands in sharp contrast to the earlier posts, which were filled in love and gratitude.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

