'I divorce you': Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra dumps husband on Insta story

Emirati Princess Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The announcement was made through a direct post on Instagram, citing her husband’s infidelity as the reason for the split.

The couple, who celebrated a grand wedding in 2023, had recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. Despite the joyous addition to their family, Sheikha Mahra’s post indicates a tumultuous relationship. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She addressed her husband directly, stating, “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”







This announcement comes just over a year after their wedding, raising eyebrows and drawing significant public attention.

Dubai princess divorce Insta post goes viral

Fans and followers had noticed the royal couple’s activity on social media, with both unfollowing each other and removing photos of one another from their profiles. Some speculated if Sheikha Mahra’s account had been hacked, while others discussed the formalities of divorce in Islamic law.



The Instagram post quickly garnered 33.7K likes, with many followers expressing their support.



Comments ranged from sympathy to praise for her bravery. One user wrote, “I am proud. Your Decision,” while another admired her courage, saying, “It is just a phase of life and it will continue with good and bitterness and life doesn’t stop for anybody.”

Who is Dubai Princess' Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mahra is known for her advocacy of women’s empowerment and support for local designers. She holds degrees in International Relations from a university in the United Kingdom and from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

The couple announced their engagement on March 22, 2023, through the Arabian Royal Agency, and confirmed it with an official post that included a congratulatory poem by Sheikh Mana’s father.

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana exchanged vows in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on May 28, 2023. Thi was followed by a lavish wedding reception in Dubai in June 2023. The bride wore a stunning white embroidered ballgown by Ezra Couture.

Their daughter, named Mahra after her mother, was born in May 2024, with Sheikh Mana sharing the news on Instagram. However, hints of trouble emerged when Sheikha Mahra posted a cryptic message with a photo of her cuddling her baby. The caption of the photo read, “Just the two of us,” suggesting underlying issues in their marriage.