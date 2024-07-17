Business Standard
Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 9 years, makers drop behind-the-scenes video

The makers of Bajrangi Bhaijaan recently confirmed that the script of the sequel that was announced in 2021 is ready and will be narrated to Salman Khan soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has completed 9 years. The movie was a huge hit of its time. The makers shared a BTS video that has gone viral on social media in no time. Fans have demanded a re-release of the film. 

The makers are celebrating the blockbuster movie of Salman Khan by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film, on the occasion of completing 9 years of its anniversary. The movie was released in theatres across the world in 2015 and became the most successful project of Salman Khan, both critically and commercially. 
The BTS video was released from the Instagram handle of Salman Khan Films, where Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali, and others can be seen rehearsing their scenes. The caption of the post reads, “As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut,” read the caption. As soon as the video was shared, fans reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Aajtak aisi movie nhi bani likh ke deta hu…”. Another wrote, “Movie which cant be describe in words. Movie which taught us dat Humanity is above of all religion.”

Watch the video here:


Kabir Khan-directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan movie narrates the story of Pavan (Salman Khan), a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who took a challenge to send a Pakistani girl, called Munni (Harshaali Malhotra) with her family to Pakistan. The amazing movie underscored by stellar performances struck a universal chord, and also celebrated the love, empathy, and bonds crossing geographical boundaries. 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan efficiently captured hearts worldwide garnering critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and performances. The movie was the top-grossing movie of 2015, solidifying the star stature of Salman Khan. 

Pinkvilla mentioned in April that while promoting Aayush Sharma's movie Ruslaan, producer KK Radhamohan revealed that the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready.  V. Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the father of SS Rajamouli, Radhamohan, said that the story will soon be narrated to Salman Khan. This news filled the fans with excitement.

Topics : Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Hindi movies Bollywood

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

