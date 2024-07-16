Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajkummar and Shraddha starrer 'Stree 2' to release its trailer on July 18

As per the Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's movie, Stree 2, will be released on July 18. The film is a sequel of 'Stree' with the same lead roles back in 2018

Stree 2

Stree 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 is one of the most well-known sequel horror comedy movies. The makers are coming with the second part and recently the teaser of the sequel was made public. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of the much-awaited movie is all set to be released on July 18.
Stree 2 is a sequel of Stree, which is a 2018 Indian Hindi comedy horror directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. It features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongwith Pankaj Tripathi, Flora Saini, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All about the ‘Stree 2’

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films. It is a part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe which incorporates movies like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.
The movie also features prominent actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, guaranteeing a return of the creepy yet hilarious existence where the unbelievable Stree keeps on frightening men. So get ready to celebrate this Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter. Stree 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.
After much postponement, Stree 2 finally went on shoot last year in July in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh where the first part of the horror-comedy franchise was set. The shoot of the film featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee is in progress.

More From This Section

Anant ambani

Reasons why these Bollywood stars missed the Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding

PremiumInside Out 2 is the sequel to a 2015 coming-of-age drama about the personified emotions inside the mind of a young girl named Riley

Show and tell: Why Anxiety is the new villain

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada to get a sequel after 18 years: All you need to know

The Perfect Couple trailer is out

The Perfect Couple trailer is out, Ishaan Khatter makes a cameo appearance

Gladiator 2 trailer is out

Gladiator 2 trailer is out; Paul Mescal to fight against Pedro Pascal

Stree 2: Teaser talk

On June 25, the teaser was out. Rajkummar Rao said, taking to his Instagram, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!  The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser.”
The video starts with Rajkummar Rao and others pouring milk on the statue of Stree. There is chaos in the town as they continue to say 'Stree wapas aa gaye'. Brief looks at Shraddha Kapoor as Stree is likewise seen. Tamannaah Bhatia is likewise found in the teaser. 

Stree 2: Additional insights

As indicated by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2 will be released on July 18 (Thursday). While the teaser didn't uncover a lot about the plot, the trailer launch is supposed to reveal the storyline and different insights regarding the film.
The portal additionally detailed that Stree 2's trailer will be connected to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's upcoming film, 'Bad Newz' on its theatrical release.

Also Read

Indian 2 trailer is out

Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints 100 cr

Kalki 2898 AD

'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 1K cr at box office, no signs of slowing

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases this week: Pill to Showtime, here are the top 5 releases

Sarfira Movie 2024

Sarfira advance booking: Kumar-starrer mints Rs 24 lakh, sells 12k tickets

B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela hospitalised, injured while shooting for 'NBK 109' scene

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon