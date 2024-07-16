Rajkummar and Shraddha starrer 'Stree 2' to release its trailer on July 18

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 is one of the most well-known sequel horror comedy movies. The makers are coming with the second part and recently the teaser of the sequel was made public. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of the much-awaited movie is all set to be released on July 18. Stree 2 is a sequel of Stree, which is a 2018 Indian Hindi comedy horror directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. It features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongwith Pankaj Tripathi, Flora Saini, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All about the ‘Stree 2’

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films. It is a part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe which incorporates movies like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.

The movie also features prominent actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, guaranteeing a return of the creepy yet hilarious existence where the unbelievable Stree keeps on frightening men. So get ready to celebrate this Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter. Stree 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

After much postponement, Stree 2 finally went on shoot last year in July in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh where the first part of the horror-comedy franchise was set. The shoot of the film featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee is in progress.

Stree 2: Teaser talk

On June 25, the teaser was out. Rajkummar Rao said, taking to his Instagram, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser.”

The video starts with Rajkummar Rao and others pouring milk on the statue of Stree. There is chaos in the town as they continue to say 'Stree wapas aa gaye'. Brief looks at Shraddha Kapoor as Stree is likewise seen. Tamannaah Bhatia is likewise found in the teaser.

Stree 2: Additional insights

As indicated by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2 will be released on July 18 (Thursday). While the teaser didn't uncover a lot about the plot, the trailer launch is supposed to reveal the storyline and different insights regarding the film.

The portal additionally detailed that Stree 2's trailer will be connected to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's upcoming film, 'Bad Newz' on its theatrical release.