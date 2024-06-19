Business Standard
Shah Rukh Khan is India's richest actor, Salman Khan follows close behind

Forbes has recently published its list of India's highest-paid Bollywood actors, with Shah Rukh Khan leading the pack, followed closely by his actor Salman Khan

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

In a stunning turn of events in India’s film industry, South Indian cinema is shaking up the silver screen, posing a formidable challenge to Bollywood’s dominance. While Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan continue to reign supreme with an astounding net worth of Rs 6,300 crore — bow down to King Khan! — Southern superstars are not only making ripples but forging a sea change of their own.

Bollywood’s ‘bhai’ Salman Khan is flexing his box office muscles with a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar isn’t far behind, stacking up an impressive Rs 2,500 crore, and Aamir Khan’s treasure chest clocks in at Rs 1,862 crore.
But hold onto your popcorn, because the South isn’t just setting records — it’s smashing them to smithereens! Icons like Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are on a rampage. Vijay’s ‘Leo’ roared to become Tamil cinema’s highest-grosser, hauling in a staggering Rs 612 crore, while he’s sitting pretty with a net worth of around Rs 474 crore. Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ also packed a punch, bagging a cool Rs 110 crore and adding to his fortune of Rs 430 crore.

And who could forget Allu Arjun, the man behind the hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’? He’s gearing up to drop ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’, and Forbes pegs his star power at Rs 350 crore. Meanwhile, Prabhas, the heartthrob of ‘Baahubali’ fame, continues his reign with ‘Salaar’, stacking up a solid net worth of Rs 241 crore.

These stars not only dominate screens but also command substantial paychecks for their blockbuster performances. Take a look:

Actors  Fee charged per movie (Approx)
Shah Rukh Khan   Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore 
Salman Khan   Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore 
Akshay Kumar Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore
Rajinikanth        Rs 150 crore to Rs 210 crore 
Joseph Vijay Rs 130 crore to Rs 200 crore 
Prabhas Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore 
Aamir Khan Rs 100 crore to Rs 175 crore
Kamal Haasan Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore
Allu Arjun Rs 100 crore to Rs 125 crore
 

These stars aren’t just raking in the big bucks — they’re also challenging Hollywood heavyweights like Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise in the net worth game. It’s not just lights, camera, action — it’s Southern spice, blockbuster hits, and pure entertainment rewriting the rules of world cinema.


First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

