Sunny Deol throws Gadar 2 success party; SRK, Salman, and Aamir attend

Gadar 2 did a whopping business at the box office, collecting more than Rs 500 crore and now eyes to shatter Pathaan's record. On the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol organised a party, inviting all the big names of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and many other big names.

Sunny Deol's family members, which included his father and veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, his brother Bobby Deol, and his sons Karan and Rajveer, were also present at the party.

SRK and Sunny Deol hugged each other





Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection Day 18: Deol's movie crosses 450 crore mark The party was attended by all the big celebrities and was packed with glamour and glitz. However, the most sighted image from the party was the hug between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, who had not talked to each other for around 16 years, indicating everything was well between them.

Sunny Deol, in a popular show Aap Ki Adalat, disclosed that he had not talked with SRK since Yash Chopra directed Darr in 1993.

In the show, Sunny revealed that he had a heated argument with director Yash Chopra regarding a scene. He tried to convince the director how SRK, portraying the Rahul Mehra character, couldn’t easily defeat a commando officer which he was playing. He didn’t like how the villain Rahul Mehra was glorified in the film and how his protagonist character was portrayed.

However, Darr was a major commercial success and was declared a blockbuster, and was the highest-grossing movie of the year in the overseas markets.

Gadar 2 crosses Rs 500 crore





Also Read: Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside Gadar 2 collected Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Saturday taking its total collection to Rs 501.87 crore. According to the latest reports, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is the third to enter India's Rs 500 crore nett club after SRK's Pathaan and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion.

Gadar 2 is the fastest movie to reach the Rs 500 crore club among the other three movies. Before Gadar 2, Pathan crossed the mark in 28 days, and Bahubali 2 reached the milestone in 34 days.