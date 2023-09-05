Confirmation

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh from Punjab creates history, wins Rs 1 crore

Kaun Banega Crorepati got its first crorepati of the 15th edition. Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Khalra village, Punjab, created history as he reached the Rs 7 crore question

Jaskaran Singh has created history as he successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan hosts the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, a dream show for many participants who want to become a millionaire. The fifteenth edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati started on August 14, 2023.

In this 15th edition, one of the contestants has not only crossed Rs 1 crore question but attempted Rs 7 crore question. In the latest promo of KBC 15, Jaskaran Singh who hails from Punjab, became the first contestant of KBC season 15 to win Rs 1 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan could be seen asking him Rs 7 crore question. Now, the audience is guessing if Jaskaran won Rs 7 crore or not.

The suspense will come to an end today, September 5, 2023. 

KBC season 15 first crorepati

Jaskaran Singh has created history as he successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question, and now he is just one more question away from collecting a Rs 7 crore cheque from Mr Bachchan.

Jaskaran Singh is a 21-year-old boy who hails from a small town in Punjab. His village, Khalra, touches the India-Pakistan border, and that place is popularly known for human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He has a dream of settling his family in a bigger town where all the necessary facilities are easily available. 

He also shared his experience and struggle with his preparation for KBC and UPSC while interacting with Mr Bachchan. The 21-year-old also said, "Mere papa caterer ka kaam karte hai. Mere dadaji chole bhature bechte hai. Mere dadi kirane ki dukan chalati hai. Bachpan se sapna tha ki apni family ko acha future de saku."

Jaskaran's fourth attempt at KBC

Jaskaran Singh shared his journey to the media in his village, as it's his fourth attempt to be on the show. Singh has been trying to be on the show as soon as he turned 18, he went to Mumbai three times and couldn't clear the interview. However, this time he went through an interview.

The young man has received massive applause since Sony TV aired the promo. Local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Savarn Singh Shun and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha congratulated him on winning Rs 1 crore in KBC.

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati?

The show broadcasts on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

When to watch Jaskaran Singh's episode?

The Jaskaran Singh's episodes will be aired on Sony TV on September 4 and 5.

Topics : Sony Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Punjab Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan KBC

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

