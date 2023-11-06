Bigg Boss 17, 5 Nov, Highlights: Ankita-Vicky fight, Munawar hides coffee

Bigg Boss Season 17 continues to entertain viewers with its high-voltage drama that has been going on inside the house like always. There are many interesting contestants inside the house, including the married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Since the premier of Season 17, the couple has indulged in several fights. The latest episode aired on November 5 showed another rift between the couple.

The weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 5 unfolded the intense drama over kitchen rations. In that episode, Munawar Faruqui stole the coffee container from Dil room, hiding it inside his underwear.

A rift between Ankita and Vicky





Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser is out: Here's how fans and critics reacted Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were involved in a fight after a segment with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. During the fun roasting session, the duo called Vicky, the one who constantly manipulates Ankita. They even called Ankita the 'tomato' of the house as she gets crushed by everyone.

After the session, Ankita and Vicky could be seen fighting over this, Ankita told Vicky, “Every time people keep telling me that I’ve been manipulated in this show and even your name is mentioned. I am unable to understand what they mean by it. I feel you are using me for your game.”

However, Vicky got furious and said, “If you really think the game is between you and me, then go sit with your brother Munawar. I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t understand why you keep questioning me.”

Munawar witnessed their fight, and he told Mannara that Ankita needs to understand that it's her husband who is manipulating her, and she has no option in the position she is in. She can't just stand against her husband.

Salman Khan bashes Isha Malvia

Salman Khan slammed Isha Malvia not only for her game but for making her life and career a joke on national television. He blamed her for the fight between her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and Samarth.

Munawar hides coffee in his underwear





Also Read: Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2 Munawar went to the Dil room and stole the coffee container, hiding it inside his underwear. However, Aishwary caught him and she asked Anikta why she let him into the room. Following this, the whole house rose up against Munawar when he tried to escape with the container in his underwear. The contestants, however, pinned him down on the floor.

Also Read Bigg Boss 17 Grand premiere: Salman Khan introduces 17 new contestants Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023 Bigg Boss 17, 26th Oct: Mannara love-hate relation with Khanzaadi and more Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25: In Mannara-Munawar fights, Abhishek takes spotlight Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser is out: Here's how fans and critics reacted Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki: Raju Hirani's film's teaser released Upcoming OTT releases this week: Gear up for these 5 series, movies 94% of Indians inspired by movie, TV show for travel destinations: Survey

Aishwarya said that he had put it inside his underwear, and asked him to “take it out”, and she then dragged Faruqui towards Neil Bhatt.

About Bigg Boss

The show returned on October 15, 2023, and the show is available 24x7 at Jio Cinema, the show also airs on Colors TV from 9 pm. The theme for season 17 is "Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same". Bigg Boss will feature several new exciting features like Archive Room, which will serve as a comprehensive library containing every episode's footage. The season is divided into three houses, namely Dil, Dimag and Dum.