Upcoming OTT releases this week: Gear up for these 5 series, movies

The OTT platforms have become the primary source of entertainment for all movie lovers as such platforms are available at reasonable prices, and one can watch their favourite movies and series sitting on sofas at home. The popularity of OTT platforms is so high that many movie makers choose to release their movies in these OTT platforms rather than theatres.

Like every other week, there are some most anticipated movies which are going to be released on different platforms this week as well. Here are the top five movies released on OTT platforms this week.

Top 5 upcoming OTT movies releasing this week

Aarya Season 3

Sushmita Sen is back with another season of one of the most popular series Aarya. The show perfectly matches the melodramatic family soap. The third season will start where the last season ended two years ago. Sushmita will again lead the show with Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Ila Arun, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and others.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most anticipated movies Jawan is all set to release on Netflix on November 2, 2023. The movie will be released on the occasion of SRK's 58th birthday. The movie has collected more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, etc.

Release Date: November 2, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

P.I. Meena

This is the story of a young female private investigator who gets thrown into a world where she struggles to find herself. Tanya Maniktala is in the lead role in the movie along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak. The series has eight episodes.

Release Date: November 3, 2023.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2

Scam 2003 is back with another second volume of Abdul Karim Telgi's story. His movie revolves around Telgi's Rs 30,000 crore stamped paper counterfeiting scheme he carried out in the early 2000s. The series is divided into two parts, and the first part received huge applause, and fans were eagerly waiting for the second part.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Daily Dose of Sunshine

This is a South Korean series starring Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun. The series is based on the Kakao webtoon with the same title, and it is directed by Lee Jae-gyu. The series revolves around a skilled nurse in the Department of Psychiatry, Jung Da-Eun, and her interaction with her patients.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix