Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction

The 17th edition of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023. The show has a huge fan base across the country, where participants have to live in the house for three months. Salman Khan returns as host of the show.

The show started with 17 participants this year, which include some popular names like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, etc.

The theme for Bigg Boss is Dil, Dimaag and Dum. On the second day, the show witnessed the first nomination of the season where Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated for eviction this week. Abhishek Kumar got involved in arguments with his co-contestant, he even got physically violent with another participant, Sunny Arya. Bigg Boss scolded him for his inappropriate behaviour.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Day 2

Bigg Boss's second day began with Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettery and Abhishek Kumar being seen sitting in their room. Abhishek mentioned Arun's farting problem that he privately discussed with him and Arun looks offended and embarrassed leading to a huge fight between the two.

Sunny tried to intervene between the two, however, this led Abhishek to get physically violent with Sunny. Amid all the fights, Abhishek accidentally hurt Feroza Khan.

Bigg Boss intervened when things got out of hand and condemned Abhishek for his act, and Bigg Boss said if he continued doing this, he would be the first contestant to leave the show. Consequently, Abhishek apologises for his violent outburst.

Mannara, Navid, and Abhishek were nominated for eviction

In another segment of the episode, Bigg Boss gives contestants tasks to give names of those who are misfits in the show. Most of the contestants nominated Mannara Chopra from the Dil group, and Navid Sole from 'Dimaag Group'. From the 'Dum Group', Abhishek Kumar was nominated. Hence, for the first week, three contestants were nominated from these three groups.

About Bigg Boss Season 17

The popular show Bigg Boss season 17 returned again on October 15, the season will air on Colors TV from 9 pm, and the show will stream on JioCinema with 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. This year, the theme of the show is 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same.' The BB 17 comes with new and exciting features like Archive Room. The BB 17 is divided into three houses this time, namely Dil, Dimaag and Dum.