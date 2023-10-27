Bigg Boss 17, 26th Oct: Mannara love-hate relation with Khanzaadi and more

Welcome to one more day and date in the life of the current reality TV drama Bigg Boss 17 of Day 11 (October 26, 2023). The day begins with a sweet battle between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra and Mannara tells Munawar not to give him cold vibes.

Mannara Chopra cries before Khanzaadi due apparently because she is upset that her energy levels are often dropping in the room in which she is staying. In the midst of this, Khanzaadi cries too and says that she needs to return home.

In the meantime, one more huge fight occurs between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Vicky Jain lashes out at Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain is a friend of Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya in the house. Ankita recently quarrelled with Abhishek. The next morning Vicky was sitting with Abhishek and Isha and was talking with them. That’s when Ankita gave a strange expression which left Vicky miffed at her. He sat down with her and questioned her behaviour. He schooled her and told her she shouldn't make faces as it would look bad on her image.

He is upset with Ankita Lokhande for not letting things go. In a hard-hitting discussion, Vicky said to her, "Yeh bahot ghatiya hai. Zindagi mein kuch toh diya nahi, peace of mind toh dede. (This is ridiculous. You haven't given me anything in life, at least let me have my peace of mind)." He lashed out at her and said, "Chii, mujhe sharam aati hai", and "It is the worst side of you that I never saw."

Rap round between Navid Sole vs Khanzaadi

In the episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss held a fascinating rap round between two individuals in the house who felt isolated; Khanzaadi and Navid Sole. They got thirty minutes to set up the rap and perform. Both gave a great presentation and with the most votes, Navid won the opposition.

He got an extravagance hamper and needed to choose two contenders with whom he could share the results of the hamper. Navid chose Khanzaadi and Jigna Vora.

Biker bonding with Mannara in the house

Biker Bhai told Mannara Chopra that people have already begun talking about them two. He also clarifies that he doesn’t want to get connected with Mannara Chopra, upon which, Mannara asks the Biker whether he will not talk to her thereon. Then, Soniya begins talking about Mannara Chopra’s smartness to the boys.

Later, Bigg Boss’ morning anthem starts and everyone's energy and confidence soars again. Navid Sole speaks to Mannara Chopra and others about how he was body shamed and was utilised by his fellow beings in his nation.