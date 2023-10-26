close
Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25: In Mannara-Munawar fights, Abhishek takes spotlight

On the nomination task by the contestants; Khaanzadi, Soniya, Aishwarya, Neil, Sana, and Sunny were nominated for elimination. Bigg Boss is live-streamed regularly on site and JioCinema app

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more entertaining with every passing episode. The October 25, 2023 episode was loaded with many fights. Mannara Chopra, who's rising as one of the most loved contestants of the audience, had an unpleasant day as she got into arguments with numerous contestants. Mannara and her good friend Munawar likewise had a misconception. But, towards the episode, they figured it out.
On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma had a fight with her husband Neil Bhatt. She got annoyed and he doesn't want the others to hear their fight. They at last resolve the issues with her mocking him. She cried and Neil tried to calm her down once more.

Mannara -Munawar moment in Big Boss 17

While washing vessels, Mannara Chopra begins dancing and singing the song 'Right Here Right Now'. Munawar Faruqui joins her, and Mannara jokes that in case the food is terrible, the fault must go on him.
The duo have a moment, when Munawar says she is permitted to flirt with anybody she needs and she stated 'yeah sure.' Afterward, Munawar expresses his care and feels she will cut her hand while scraping carrots and cutting onions and tomatoes. 
Mannara complains to KhanZaadi about it, and Munawar follows suit, as Mannara seems to get angry. KhanZaadi attempts to defend Munawar and Mannara won't pay attention to her as well. Navid comes to Mannara's help as she begins crying. 

Tehelka complains to Neil and Munawar-Navid moment

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka complains to Neil about disassociating with his group. Neil attacks Vicky Jain, who is without a doubt right now conversing with Anurag Dobhal. This they assume is Vicky brainwashing him. 
Munawar attempts to teach Navid Sole Hindi. Munawar tells Navid not to talk in Hindi and failing to understand even that sentence, Navid even repeats those statements, hence making it an entertaining moment.

In all fights, Abhishek takes the limelight 

Abhishek first expects that Isha Malviya doesn't know how to cook. He then gets upset that she ruined the eggs during the restricted time. Soon after, Sana Raees Khan and Abhishek have a fight. Soniya defends Abhishek. Soniya and Sana start fighting violently.

Abhishek then, at that point, attempts to irritate ‘dimaag ghar’ contestants by requesting that they finish their task quicker in the kitchen. This causes a minor inconvenience between Munawar, Rinku and Abhishek. After that moment, Isha stands up to Munawar with regards to Abhishek. Abhishek provokes Ankita later in the day, over food.

Ankita vs Mannara 

Ankita is complaining about cleaning the stove. She converses with the dimaag ghar individuals and leaves by calling Mannara a 'bacchi.' This makes KhanZaadi laugh, however, she later calms Mannara down. Ankita then, at that point, comes to converse with Mannara and the last option drives her away.

Bigg Boss comes to rescue

Seeing the strained environment of the house, Bigg Boss told the contestants that he needs to dedicate a song to them. He then, at that point, shares a Bigg Boss anthem (reprised version), which leaves everybody in better spirits.

Topics : Bigg Boss row Big Boss OTT users

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

