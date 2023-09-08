Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots promo, show expected to begin next month

Salman Khan is back with another season of Bigg Boss. The show has a massive fan following across the country and after the successful season 16, Salman Khan was spotted shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss season 17 in Mumbai.

Salman Khan continuously hosted the show for the past 13 seasons, and it is his 14th season as host. According to a Zoom report, the actor was spotted in Mumbai and has started shooting for the Bigg Boss promos.

The show is expected to go on air by mid-October, The show always attracts massive viewers as it manages to bring riveting drama, headline-making controversies, and sheer entertainment. Every year, new contestants add new flavour to the episodes, and bring something new and interesting which keeps the audience engaged and glued to their TV.

Reports claim that Bigg Boss season 17's theme is singles vs. couples and it is expected that this will play a key role in adding contestants to the show as it will bring some extra drama and entertainment to the stage.

There is no official announcement on the show's premiere date and according to the rumours circulating, Bigg Boss season 17 might go on air on October 20.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Contestant

However, the theme for the latest season is ‘singles vs. couples’ and hence the expected guests for the Bigg Boss house are Ankita Lokhande, Sachin Meena, Abhishek Malhan, and Harsh Beniwal among several others. Fans are waiting for any official confirmation, and they have to wait for at least a month for the beginning of the new season.

When will Bigg Boss Season 17 go on air?

The latest season of Bigg Boss is expected to begin on October 20. However, there is no official confirmation.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

The 57-year-old actor is still working hard for his upcoming movies, he will feature next in action-thriller Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is expected to be released this Diwali. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi.

The movie will be a part of YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Mark Scizak, who is a well-known Hollywood action director having worked with Christopher Nolan on movies like The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.