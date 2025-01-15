Business Standard

This New York stoop is getting a gate: Blame goes to 'Sex and the City'

This New York stoop is getting a gate: Blame goes to 'Sex and the City'

The iconic 66 Perry Street stoop in Manhattan, made famous by Sex and the City, will soon feature a gate to address privacy concerns amid rising fan visits

Sex and the city gate

Photo: X

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The brownstone at 66 Perry Street in Manhattan’s West Village has long been a pilgrimage site for Sex and the City fans. Its iconic stoop, which served as the fictional home of Carrie Bradshaw, has cemented its place in pop culture. However, the constant influx of visitors has led to a landmark decision this week.
 
On Tuesday, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission approved a request from the building’s owner, Barbara Lorber, to install a gate at the front of the property. The move aims to protect the historic site and its tenants from daily crowds that gather to recreate moments from the HBO series, reported The New York Times.
 
 
Built in 1866, the brownstone is part of Greenwich Village’s historic district. For years, its residents have dealt with throngs of fans posing on the stairs, often oblivious to the fact that it is a private residence.
 
Barbara Lorber, who has owned the three-family building since 1979, described the situation as overwhelming. “That house shouldn’t be gated,” she told the commission. “But what was beautiful in the late 19th century is unfortunately in need of more protection in our century, in our time.”
 
Lorber, visibly emotional during her testimony, explained how she had resisted the idea of a gate for decades but eventually concluded that it was necessary to maintain the property’s integrity. “Even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn’t going away in the near future,” she said.

Lorber enlisted architect Isidoro Cruz to design a steel and cast-iron gate that would blend seamlessly with the brownstone’s historic aesthetic. “This isn’t just a barrier,” Lorber emphasised. “It’s something that will add to the beauty of the front.”
 
While the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the design unanimously, some commissioners suggested simplifying its arch to ensure minimal disruption to the building’s historic character. Cruz will refine the plans accordingly.
 
Support for the gate extended beyond the commission. Representatives from Village Preservation and the Victorian Society of New York endorsed the design, as did a neighbour, AJ Parker, who described the situation at the stoop as “one of the most egregious invasions of personal property, all day, every day.”
 
The brownstone’s fame skyrocketed with Sex and the City’s debut in 1998. The show’s enduring popularity, fueled by spinoffs like And Just Like That… and its recent move to Netflix, has increased its status as a must-visit location. Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have amplified its visibility, making the stoop a backdrop for countless fan photos and videos.
 
For Lorber, the daily invasions have crossed a line. “Take all the pictures you wish standing on the street,” she said. “But please don’t climb into our space and into our windows.”

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

