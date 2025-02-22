Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bloomsbury announces multi-volume publishing series, 'Marvel Age of Comics'

Bloomsbury announces multi-volume publishing series, 'Marvel Age of Comics'

The new series, which will launch with three books in November, aims to bring together a variety of talented writers, critics, pop culture experts, educators, and intellectuals

Marvel

The books will be available in paperback, hardback and audio. | Photo: Bloomsbury

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bloomsbury and Marvel have announced a multi-year, multi-volume licensing agreement to develop and publish "Marvel Age of Comics", a series of designed books exploring the deep and rich history of more than 85 years of Marvel Comics.

The new series, which will launch with three books in November, aims to bring together a variety of talented writers, critics, pop culture experts, educators, and intellectuals to explore the expansive catalogue and characters from Marvel Comics history, it informed.

"Like many others, I grew up with Marvel Comics, and it's a thrill to be working with Marvel on a series that will tell the stories behind the comics. 'Marvel Age of Comics' will feature a broad range of writers who are fans, immersed in the world of comics and eager to tell readers what Marvel stories mean to them, as well as to popular culture.

 

"Bloomsbury is passionate about inspiring, educating, and entertaining readers of all ages and we're excited to bring our expertise and vision to one of the biggest cultural influences of our time, Haaris Naqvi, director of publishing at Bloomsbury USA, said in a statement.

Marvel counts among its characters well-known superheroes as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Daredevil, Wolverine, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, as well as popular superhero teams such as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The three new titles, slated to release on November 13, 2025, include "Doctor Strange: A Decade of Dark Magic" by Stuart Moore, "The Mighty Avengers vs the 1970s" by Paul Cornell and "Daredevil: Born Again" by Chris Ryall.

Another title, "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" by Ytasha L Womack, is expected to be published in May 2026.

While each book in the series will primarily be narrative nonfiction prose, the text will be brought to life using curated artwork from the comics and reproduced materials from Marvel's digital archives creating a program that is perfect for both dedicated and new comic book fans alike.

The books will be available in paperback, hardback and audio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

