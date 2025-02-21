Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhaava box office collection Day 8: Kaushal film eyes massive 2nd weekend

Chhaava box office collection Day 8: Kaushal film eyes massive 2nd weekend

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just seven days of its release. The movie has high expectations at the second weekend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava' continues its box office rampage, showing no signs of slowing down even after seven days of its release. 
 
The week 1 collection of Chhaava is Rs 219.25 crore at the box office and now the movie has entered into the second week. The film is sure to break several records at the box office. 
 
Chhaava has already become the second-highest Hindi net collection for Vicky Kaushal and the third-highest for Rashmika Mandanna.

Chhaava box office collection day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava has minted Rs 5.59 crore (at the time of writing) on day 8, this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day.
 
 
Despite a notable dip on Thursday (Day 7), Chhaava remains unstoppable at the box office. With the weekend ahead, the film is poised for another massive surge in collections, keeping its blockbuster run intact.

The movie started strong when it minted Rs 31 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 37 crore and 48.5 crore on days 2 and 3, respectively. 
 
Chhaava observed a slight drop on day 4 (Monday) when it earned Rs 24 crore, but it got back on track on the following days 5 and 6 by minting Rs 25.25 crore and Rs 32 crore, respectively.

Chhaava day-wise collection

Day India Net Collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 31 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 37 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 48.5 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 24 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 25.25 Cr
Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 32 Cr
Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 21.5 Cr
Week 1 Collection ₹ 219.25 Cr
Day 8 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.59 Cr **
Total ₹ 224.84 Cr

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a Hindi-language historical action drama movie based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. 
 
The movie is based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, which is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.
   

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

