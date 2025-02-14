Business Standard

Captain America Brave New World: When & where to watch the new MCU movie?

Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, will mark the theatrical release of Captain America: Brave New World. You will have to wait a little bit longer for the movie to be available for live streaming

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

With Sam Wilson taking center stage, Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World is set to usher in a new chapter of the MCU as it hit theaters on February 14, 2025. After making his debut as Sam Wilson/Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie plays the lead in this movie for the first time in a Marvel production. 
 
The 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier further explored Mackie's role after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed Sam the legendary shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
 
In order to uncover a conspiracy connected to an assassination attempt and a worldwide hunt for adamantium, Sam Wilson in Brave New World must put aside his disagreements with US President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (now portrayed by Harrison Ford, who replaced the late William Hurt). Shira Haas plays US government agent Sabra, Giancarlo Esposito plays the antagonist Sidewinder, and Danny Ramirez plays the new Falcon in the supporting cast.
 

Captain America: Brave New World Plot and Cast 

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson's Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth instalment in the series. The plot of the movie follows Wilson as he negotiates international political unrest, especially as he clashes with Harrison Ford's character, President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. 
 
The story connects earlier Marvel events, such as the discovery of adamantium on the Celestial Island from Eternals, adding new levels of tension, as world powers compete for control of this powerful resource.

Early reviews have been divided, with some praising the film for its action scenes and character nuance and others criticizing it for repeating well-known themes. In any case, the movie is expected to mark a significant turning point for the MCU and the development of Captain America's legacy.

Captain America: Brave New World- When and where to watch?

At the moment, Captain America: Brave New World can only be watched in theaters. The movie was released on the big screen today, Friday, February 14, 2025.
 
According to a Decider study, movie ticket agencies and websites such as Fandango are open for ticket purchases. There will be a streaming release later for those who want to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Will Netflix release Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World will not be released on Netflix. The movie will not be licensed to Netflix because it is a Marvel Studios production, which is a part of Disney. Rather, the film will eventually be available for streaming on Disney+.

When Will Captain America: Brave New World stream on Disney+?

Disney+ does not currently broadcast Captain America: Brave New World, although it is anticipated to do so in the upcoming months. Disney has not yet made a formal announcement regarding the streaming premiere's release date, but other Marvel movies provide a possible schedule. Another significant Marvel release, Deadpool & Wolverine, for example, was released on Disney+ 3 and a half months after its theatrical debut.
 
Captain America: Brave New World might be accessible on digital platforms by mid-April 2025 and start streaming on Disney+ around late May or early June 2025, if the pattern continues. Nevertheless, until Disney issues a formal announcement, these estimates are still conjectural.
 

