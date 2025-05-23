Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao's movie gets mix reactions

Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao's movie gets mix reactions

After legal tussle, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is finally released in theatres today garnering mix reactions

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf released in theatres today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has been released in theatres today, May 23. The film’s road to release, however, was anything but smooth – marked by a series of last-minute hurdles and uncertainties.
 
The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on May 10, but was postponed due to India and Pakistan conflict. The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maddock Films, were involved in a legal tussle with PVRINOX for backing the legal agreement to release the movie at the last moment.
 
Due to the Indo-Pak tension after Operation Sindoor, Maddock Films announced that the movie is going to stream on OTT platforms directly. Resultantly, PVRINOX dragged them to the court and filed a lawsuit for breach of contract. 
 
 
The court ordered the release of the movie in theatres as agreed between the two parties earlier.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Twitter review

After all the tussle, the movie is finally released in theatres and is garnering mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Some called the movie heartwarming, while others said it was “unbearable”. Here's what people said about the movie on Twitter.

Also Read

Actor Deepika Padukone removed from Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, 'Spirit'

Deepika Padukone dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit': Report

Homebound

Cannes 2025: Janhvi, Ishaan walk the red carpet ahead of homebound premiere

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Earnings fall on Monday

War 2

War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe

Shilpa Shirodkar

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, shares Insta post

 
Movie critic Taran Adarsh called the movie a heartwarming and feel-good tale. He rated the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "A feel-good tale with entertaining moments and some good humour... Loses grip post-interval, but the solid finale redeems it... Good watch! #BhoolChukMaafReview."
 
"#RajkummarRao shines once again, delivering a winsome performance. His ability to convey vulnerability, charm, and conviction makes his character thoroughly endearing," he added.
 
 
Another critic, Sumit Kadel, called the movie “unbearable”. While sharing his thoughts he said, “Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength.”
 
 
Another X user praised Rajkummar Rao for his acting and wrote, “Rajkumar Rao's acting in #BhoolChukMaaf deserves all the praise”
 
One X user mentioned that the tickets are available at 60 to 65 per cent discrount. He wrote, "Bhool Chuk Maaf is giving ₹100 - ₹150 discount per ticket in BMS & Other Apps…..  if someone purchases ₹120 - 140 tickets they have to pay just ₹20 or ₹40, in case the ticket price is ₹200 then they have to pay ₹100….  Overall 60% - 65% discount, so whatever day 1 collection will come just deduct 60% from it and you will get real Day 1 collection….  #BhoolChukMaaf."

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a Hindi-language romantic comedy movie  written and directed by Karan Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios in its Indian film debut. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.
 

More From This Section

'Sirens' series Netflix

Sirens series: Real-life mansion behind Netflix's new psychological drama

salman khan, salman

Mumbai Police plans to regulate visitors at Salman Khan's apartment

Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Stuns on Day 2 look

Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren

Indian celebs at the Cannes 2025 day 9

India at Cannes 2025: Aishwarya stuns in saree, 'Homebound' earns praise

Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal took ₹11 lakh, claims Akshay's team amid 'Hera Pheri 3' row

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Indian Box Office Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon