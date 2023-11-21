International Emmys 2023: Ekta wins Directorate Award, Vir Das for comedy

New York City witnessed the 51st edition of the International Emmy Awards ' World Television Festival on November 20. However, the show will be telecast in India on November 21, 2023, at 6.30 am IST.

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das, along with Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah, were among the nominees from India. They received the nomination in the comedy, best performance by an actor/actress category, respectively.

The International Emmy Awards will feature nominees from 20 countries under 14 categories.

Vir Das bags International Emmy Award for Best Comedy

Indian comedian, Vir Das, won the International Emmy Award for the best comedy for his Netflix special show Vir Das: Landing. Vir shared the award with the British comedy series 'Derry Girls: Season 3'. This is the first time he won an International Emmy Award. However, he has been nominated for the second time, previously, he was nominated for his show 'Vir Das: For India' in 2021 for best comedy.

This is a massive achievement for the comedian who recalled his struggle ahead of the award show. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he once even contemplated taking his life by suicide following the backlash for his satire poem at his show in the United States.

Ekta honoured with a prestigious award

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony held in New York. She was presented the award by the renowned author and new page leader, Deepak Chopra.

Ekta became the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the ‘Directorate Award’ at Emmys. After receiving the award, she said in her statement, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT."

Who are the other winners of the International Emmy Award 2023?

Here's the complete list of International Emmy Awards 2023:

International Emmy for

Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya

Best Performance by an Actress: Karla Souza in La Ca­da [Dive]

Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

Kids (Animation): The Smeds and The Smoos

Kids (Factual & Entertainment): Built To Survive

Kids (Live-Action): Heartbreak High

TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Ca­da [Dive]

Comedy: Tie between Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls - Season 3

Best Performance by an Actor: Martin Freeman from The Responder

Also Read Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das in race of International Emmy Awards 2023 GST Council Meeting 2023 to be held for 51st time today, check details here Emmy nominations 2023: Everything you need to know about nominees ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know Interest in IFFI growing across globe: Thakur says new film policy on anvil Leo OTT release date postponed: Check the latest release date here Tiger 3 box office collection Day 6: Movie soon to cross 300 cr worldwide Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 4: Kareena, Alia on Karan's show I don't think twice, Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her KWK8 statement

Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]

Documentary: Mariupol: The People's Story

Drama Series: The Empress