International Emmys 2023: Ekta wins Directorate Award, Vir Das for comedy

The 51st International Emmy Awards 2023 was held on November 20, 2023. Vir Das won his first Emmy Award for comedy, while Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious International Directorate Award

Vir Das

Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for the best comedy

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
New York City witnessed the 51st edition of the International Emmy Awards' World Television Festival on November 20. However, the show will be telecast in India on November 21, 2023, at 6.30 am IST. 

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das, along with Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah, were among the nominees from India. They received the nomination in the comedy, best performance by an actor/actress category, respectively.
The International Emmy Awards will feature nominees from 20 countries under 14 categories.

Vir Das bags International Emmy Award for Best Comedy

Indian comedian, Vir Das, won the International Emmy Award for the best comedy for his Netflix special show Vir Das: Landing. Vir shared the award with the British comedy series 'Derry Girls: Season 3'. This is the first time he won an International Emmy Award. However, he has been nominated for the second time, previously, he was nominated for his show 'Vir Das: For India' in 2021 for best comedy.

This is a massive achievement for the comedian who recalled his struggle ahead of the award show. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he once even contemplated taking his life by suicide following the backlash for his satire poem at his show in the United States.

Ekta honoured with a prestigious award

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony held in New York. She was presented the award by the renowned author and new page leader, Deepak Chopra.

Ekta became the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the ‘Directorate Award’ at Emmys. After receiving the award, she said in her statement, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT."

Who are the other winners of the International Emmy Award 2023?

Here's the complete list of International Emmy Awards 2023:
International Emmy for 
Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya
Best Performance by an Actress: Karla Souza in La Ca­da [Dive]
Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil
Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On
Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]
Kids (Animation): The Smeds and The Smoos
Kids (Factual & Entertainment): Built To Survive
Kids (Live-Action): Heartbreak High
TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Ca­da [Dive]
Comedy: Tie between Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls - Season 3
Best Performance by an Actor: Martin Freeman from The Responder

Topics : Emmy Awards woman director Comedy Indian comedy shows Entertainment

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

