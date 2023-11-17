Sensex (-0.28%)
Tiger 3 box office collection Day 6: Movie soon to cross 300 cr worldwide

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 might get its pace back during weekends. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it was released on Diwali, November 12, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3's collection slowed down after an impressive run in the first three days. The movie started with earning Rs 44.50 crore, which is the highest collection by any movie on Diwali day and on the second day the movie collected Rs 59.25 crore, which is the second highest collection by any movie after Pathan collected around Rs 68 crore as per sacnilk.

The movie was going well till Tuesday, after which it observed over 50 per cent decline in earnings from 44.3 crore on day 3 to 21.1 crore on day 4.
According to the industry tracker, sacnilk, the movie collected around 18.5 crores on day 5 taking its total collection to Rs 187.65 crore net in India. 

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6

On day 6, the movie is expected to remain around Rs 20 crore. However, the movie might pick up again during the weekend. 

The movie is inches away from entering 300 crore worldwide and Rs 200 crore net in India. The gross collection of the movie in India is around 224.8 crore.

The movie is Salman Khan's highest opener movie to date and became the third Hindi movie to touch the Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. 

Day-wise collection of Tiger 3

Day 1 [1st Sunday] Rs 44.5 Cr 
Day 2 [1st Monday] Rs 59.25 Cr 
Day 3 [1st Tuesday] Rs 44.3 Cr
Day 4 [1st Wednesday] Rs 21.1 Cr 
Day 5 [1st Thursday] Rs 18.5 Cr
Day 6 [1st Friday] Rs 15 Cr (expected)

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also a part of YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The movie also has cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Maneesh Sharma's directorial movie was released on 8900 screens worldwide in different languages, and it coincides with Diwali. The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Topics : Salman Khan Indian Box Office Hindi movies Katrina Kaif

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon