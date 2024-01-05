Sensex (    %)
                        
Sidharth Malhotra's Indian Police Force trailer to be released today

The trailer of Siddharth Malhotra's upcoming web series Indian Police Force is to be released today. Siddharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty are debuting with this series releasing on January 19

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

The trailer of Siddharth Malhotra's web series 'Indian Police Force' will be released today. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Indian Police Force stars Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles.

Vivek Oberoi, who is playing a pivotal role in the series, shared a video on his Instagram profile yesterday from a fan event on his stories section and captioned "Blessed to meet you lovely people! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Jan 19. Trailer out tomorrow." The official trailer of the Indian Police Force will be released today 5 January 2024.

Watch the video here:

Indian Police Force is Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra's first OTT web series. It is gaining massive buzz across social media platforms and garnered good responses from fans. 

The series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian Police Force across the country, who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Siddharth Malhotra also shared a teaser of the series on his Instagram account. Siddharth wrote, "Excited to bring to you my first action-packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro, #RohitShetty.”

The cast of the movie also includes Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Lalit Paimoo, and Mukesh Rishi in key roles. The movie will be out on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

A month ago, the makers shared a gripping 1:12 minute teaser commencing with an interesting montage featuring global locations, building up to a big explosion setting the tone for the high-octane action to follow.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language cop-action drama series, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Rohit Shetty's directorial Indian Police Force is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. The series is set in Rohit's fictional Cop Universe.

The Indian Police Force will have seven episodes and each episode's run time is around 45 to 50 minutes.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

