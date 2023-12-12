Sensex (0.02%)
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbenheimer receives the most nominations

The nomination list for the most prestigious award, Golden Globes, has been released. To celebrate some of the best movies released in 2023. Check the complete nomination list below

Golden Globes Award

Golden Globes Award (Photo: www.goldenglobes.com)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
One of the most prestigious award ceremonies, the Golden Globes, of film and TV, is all set to begin in January, but the buzz around it has already begun across the world. The Golden Globes 2024 nomination list is about to be out, and a clear dominance of Barbie and Oppenheimer is visible.

This year's Golden Globes nomination includes 27 award categories from all over the world. Two new categories have been included in it, one of which is cinematic and box office achievement, and the other is the best standup comedian on television.
The awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024. The names of the winners will be announced at around 6.30 am IST. 

This is the 81st edition of the Golden Globe, and fans and celebrities are excited about the ceremony night. 

This year, the award night is expected to see the domination of "Barbenheimer" as 'Barbie' got nine nominations while 'Oppenheimer' received eight. The final season of  'Succession' also leads the list with nine nominations. 

Here's the full list of all the nominees for the 81st Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"Oppenheimer"
"Killers of the Flower Moon" 
"Maestro"
"Past Lives"
"The Zone of Interest"
"Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Barbie"
"Poor Things" 
"American Fiction"
"The Holdovers"
"May December" 
"Air"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Wish"
"Suzume"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie"
"Oppenheimer"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"John Wick: Chapter 4"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1" 
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" 

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France)
"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)  

"Society of the Snow" (Spain) 
"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)
"Past Lives" (United States)
"Io capitano" (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"
Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Annette Bening, "Nyad"
Greta Lee, "Past Lives"
Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Natalie Portman, "May December"
Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple" 
Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Matt Damon, "Air"
Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau is Afraid"
Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"
Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Julianne Moore, "May December"
Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Robert DeNiro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Charles Melton, "May December"
William Dafoe, "Poor Things" 
Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" 
Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"
Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"
Celine Song, "Past Lives"
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" 
Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (from "Barbie") 
"Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie") 
"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen (from "She Came to Me")
"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin") 
"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie") 
"I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")

Best Television Series – Drama

"Succession"
"The Last of Us"
"The Crown"
"The Morning Show"
"The Diplomat"
"1923"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"The Bear"
"Ted Lasso"
"Abbott Elementary"
"Jury Duty"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Barry"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"
"Lessons in Chemistry"
"Daisy Jones & the Six"
"All the Light We Cannot See" 
"Fellow Travelers"
"Fargo"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Helen Mirren, "1923"
 Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Emma Stone, "The Curse"
Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" 
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six" 
Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"
Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, "Beef"
Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" 
James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" 
Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" 
Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" 
Abby Elliott, "The Bear"
J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

"Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"
"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"
"Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"
"Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"
"Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Topics : Golden Globe Awards movies award shows Entertainment

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

