Kartik Aaryan set to make a comedy comeback, signs Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Kartik Aaryan confirms that he is set to make a return to the comedy genre; the actor has signed up for the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The shooting will soon go on floors

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan is returning to the comedy genre with the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is known for his diverse film choices and versatility.

Aryan was last seen in the recent hit Chandu Champion which garnered significant praise from critics and the audience. He will soon start shooting for the sequel to the 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which dominated the box office and thoroughly entertained audiences as well.
According to the report, the screenplay for the sequel has been confirmed, sparking high interest from the actor to portray the small-town protagonist again. 

A Bollywood Hungama source said that the 33-year-old actor loved the script of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and as soon as he gave his nod, the makers decided to start the project soon. Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and once he wraps up the shooting, the PPAW 2 will go on floors.

Pati Patni Aur Woh was released in 2019 and the movie was loved by the audience for its unique storyline. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the movie also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. However, there is no update on whether the makers will return the original female lead to the sequel. 

The movie will be directed by Mudassar Aziz and it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. Kartik has a successful track record of working in the comedy genre, he has produced many successful comedy movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 &2), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, the actor is currently shooting for another comedy-drama movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of this year which is scheduled to release during Diwali. The actor has many dynamic movies scheduled and he is set to make a significant impact at the box office. 

Topics : Comedy Hindi movies Bollywood Best movies

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

