Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ananya Panday buys luxurious brand new Range Rover worth Rs 3.38 crore

The Bollywood actress was spotted in Mumbai with her luxurious brand new Range Rover 3. She was seen in normal attire; a grey tank top, black shorts, and slippers

Ananya Panday buys luxurious brand new Range Rover

Ananya Panday buys luxurious brand new Range Rover

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actress Ananya Panday gifted herself a brand-new SUV. The actress was spotted with the luxurious white Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 which costs around Rs 3.38 crore. The car was decorated with a garland in front and a traditional sign of celebration. 

Ananya appeared in a very casual yet stylish look as she stepped out of her new car, she was seen in a grey tank top, black shorts, and slippers. She had her hair tied in a bun and looked gorgeous even without makeup. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
 
 

More From This Section

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid stun with special 'Deadpool & Wolverine' look

Suriya 44: Filmmakers drop first look of actor as gangster on his birthday

House of the Dragon Season 2: King Viserys I returns for a special scene

Diljit Dosanjh accused of not paying desi dancers during Dil-Luminati tour

Theatrical and OTT releases of this week; top movies, series to watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The paparazzi didn't waste a second capturing the moment. One of the photographers congratulated her for the new car and Ananya warmly smiled and thanked him.

Ananya was seen in Bad Newz. Fans were excited to see her in her upcoming movie, Control. 

Recently, there were rumours of Ananya dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after he officially announced that he was separating from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The video of their grooving together went viral at the Ambani Baarat.

Last year, she bought a new apartment in Mumbai, which was designed by Gauri Khan and it features a big walk-in closet and a living room. She took to social media to share her excitement. She shared some pictures and wrote, “My OWN home!! ????????????????❤️ Need all your love and good vibes!!! To new beginnings… happy Dhanteras ✨.”

On the work front
Ananya was last seen in Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav next to her. Fans are waiting for her upcoming series, 'Call Me Bae', that will stream on Prime Video from September 6, 2024. The movie revolves around a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and she leads herself to an independence journey. 

Apart from this, the actress is also working on her upcoming projects, i.e., 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Also Read

Anurag Kashyap returns to children's film genre with Little Thomas

Tishaa Kumar death: Krishan, Tanya break down at daughter's funeral

Stree 2 trailer is out; Rajkummar Rao returns with epic horror comedy

Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 9 years, makers drop behind-the-scenes video

7 out of top 10 Bollywood box office earners were non-Hindi films in H1

Topics : Bollywood Range Rover Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon