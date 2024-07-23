Ananya Panday buys luxurious brand new Range Rover worth Rs 3.38 crore

The paparazzi didn't waste a second capturing the moment. One of the photographers congratulated her for the new car and Ananya warmly smiled and thanked him.

Ananya was seen in Bad Newz. Fans were excited to see her in her upcoming movie, Control.

Recently, there were rumours of Ananya dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after he officially announced that he was separating from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The video of their grooving together went viral at the Ambani Baarat.

Last year, she bought a new apartment in Mumbai, which was designed by Gauri Khan and it features a big walk-in closet and a living room. She took to social media to share her excitement. She shared some pictures and wrote, “My OWN home!! ????????????????❤️ Need all your love and good vibes!!! To new beginnings… happy Dhanteras ✨.”

On the work front

Ananya was last seen in Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav next to her. Fans are waiting for her upcoming series, 'Call Me Bae', that will stream on Prime Video from September 6, 2024. The movie revolves around a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and she leads herself to an independence journey.

Apart from this, the actress is also working on her upcoming projects, i.e., 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'