'Deadpool and Wolverine' to get earth-shattering response at the box office

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is set to make a grand start at the box office in India and across the world. Releasing this Friday, the movie is expected to revive the low phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, the movie is expected to mint $ 360 million on its opening day, and around $160-170 million is expected to be collected in the US market alone. It is slated to be the biggest movie with an A-rated movie in India. The movie has received an R-rating in the US. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie already looks promising, judging by the advance bookings. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold over 1.25 lakh tickets and minted over Rs 5 crore on its opening day. The advance booking suggests that it could have the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie in India.

Experts believe that "Deadpool and Wolverine" might do a fantastic opening, after witnessing the pre-sales performance. The movie might earn Rs 30 crore on its first day, and if everything goes as expected it can become the biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. It might surpass the opening-day collection, which has garnered Rs 32.67 crore net in India.

'Deadpool and Wolverine': Biggest opening for an A-rated film

Deadpool and Wolverine have received A-ratings in India which might hamper its family audience. It would be interesting to see its collection without attracting kids and family which has never been the case with other Marvel superhero movies.

The biggest Hollywood movie at the Indian box office is still 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which has garnered Rs 391.4 crore from the Indian market alone. Followed by Marvel's 'Avengers: End Game' at Rs 373.05 crore and 'Avengers: Infinity War' at Rs 227.30 crore in the Indian market.

Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies

According to sacnilk, here are top 10 Hollywood movies at the Indian box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water - Rs 391.40 crore Avengers: End Game - Rs 373.05 crore Avengers: Infinity War - Rs 227.30 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rs 219 crore The Jungle Book: Rs 188 crore The Lion King: Rs 159.10 crore Oppenheimer: Rs 131.75 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Rs 131.14 crore Mission Impossible 7: Rs 110.30 crore Fast X: Rs 109.80 crore

About Deadpool and Wolverine

It is an upcoming American superhero movie featuring two popular characters from Marvel Comics, Deadpool and Wolverine, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively. It is the 34th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the sequel of (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The movie is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Shawn Levy, and will hit theatres on July 26 across the world.