Daredevil Born Again release date in India: Date, time and where to watch

Daredevil Born Again release date in India: Date, time and where to watch

The release date for the highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again has been announced. The first two seasons will be released on March 5, and other episodes will be out every Wednesday

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Following the underwhelming performance of Captain America: Brave New America, Marvel Studios is banking on its upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again, to reignite fan excitement and restore its momentum. With high expectations surrounding the return of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, all eyes are on the show's release in India.
 
The show has already created a massive buzz around its release, and the episodes of the series will be released every week. Check out the complete release schedule of Daredevil Born Again in India.

Daredevil: Born Again release date in India

The first two episodes of Daredevil Born Again will be released in India on March 5 on JioHotstar. However, the show will be released in the US on March 4.
 

Daredevil: Born Again episode release schedule

The nine-episode series of Daredevil Born Again will be released every week on Wednesday till its last episode, which will be out on April 16, 2025, starting with the first two episodes releasing on March 5, 2025.
 

  • Episode 1-2: March 5, 2025
  • Episode 3: March 12, 2025
  • Episode 4: March 19, 2025
  • Episode 5-6: March 26, 2025
  • Episode 7: April 2, 2025
  • Episode 8: April 9, 2025
  • Episode 9: April 16, 2025.

Daredevil Born Again storyline

The key focus of the show will be Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights for justice. He faces former crime boss Wilson Fisk, who wants to become the mayor of New York City. The Daredevil Born Again will be a part of Marvel’s Phase Five. Since its announcement, the series has garnered huge appreciation. It also received a good response from the audience and critics on its premiere.

Daredevil Born Again: Cast and Characters

The series features several actors from the original Netflix show. Charlie Cox returns in the lead role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. 
 
Other cast members of the series include Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Zabryna Guevara. The cast also includes Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

