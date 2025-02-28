Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: New bingeworthy web series, movies dropping soon

OTT releases this week: New bingeworthy web series, movies dropping soon

Get ready for an electrifying lineup of new releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and MX Player! This week's OTT slate is packed with gripping suspense, intense thrillers, crime dramas

OTT releases this week 2025

OTT releases this week 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first weekend of March is here, bringing a fresh wave of must-watch releases this year. Here is a look at the most anticipated online series and movies that will be available this week on well-known platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Jio Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. 
 
This week's OTT releases, which range from gripping thrillers to touching love stories and courtroom dramas, are likely to keep fans glued to their screens. There is something for everyone in this week's lineup, regardless of your preference for heartwarming romances or gripping crime thrillers.  Also Read: Salman Khan's Sikandar release date

OTT releases this week 2025: When and where to watch?

1. Suits LA (JioHotstar) – February 24
 
Suits LA, the second spin-off of the popular Suits franchise, centers on Stephen Amell's character, Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who makes a name for himself as a well-known lawyer in Los Angeles. 
 
As Ted's world of intense courtroom drama looms over him, the show delves into his world of fierce judicial battles and legal maneuvering. Suits fans will be pleased to see Gabriel Macht return to the character of Harvey Specter.
 
2. Dabba Cartel (Netflix) – February 28
 
The lives of five women operating a modest dabba business in Mumbai are followed in the gripping crime drama Dabba Cartel. Their venture into the world of organized crime takes a dangerous turn. The hazards they face from the law and their competitors increase as their business expands. 
 
Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sai Tamhankar are among the cast members of the series. This high-stakes thriller, which is set against the busy backdrop of Mumbai, promises dramatic turns and unexpected twists.
 
3. Suzhal: The Vortex (Prime Video) – February 28
 
A small Tamil Nadu town is rocked by a terrifying murder mystery in the much-awaited season 2 of Suzhal: The Vortex. Sub-Inspector Sakkarai uncovers a series of dark secrets and long-rooted conspiracies while looking into the murder of an activist lawyer during a lavish festival. With a fantastic ensemble that includes Manjima Mohan and Aishwarya Rajesh, Season 2 carries on the gripping crime story.
 
4. Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 (MX Player) – February 27
 
The second part of Aashram Season 3 carries on Baba Nirala's story. Bobby Deol makes a comeback as the mysterious Baba Nirala, who is dealing with growing turmoil as his kingdom crumbles. 
 
The return of Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) and new power battles present new difficulties in this political crime drama. The series, which premiered on February 27, shows viewers a struggle for dominance and shifting allegiances as the stakes grow.
 
5. Love under Construction (JioHotstar) – February 28
 
Love under Construction is a touching romantic tale that centers on Vinod, a man who is passionate about building his dream house. However, his journey becomes an emotional rollercoaster due to his personal and professional challenges. As Vinod negotiates his goals, relationships, and challenges, this series is sure to touch viewers' emotions.
 
6. Ziddi Girls (Prime Video) – February 27
 
The film Ziddi Girls tells the tale of a group of fearless young ladies at Matilda House College who are passionate about defying social expectations and standing up for their beliefs. This play, which is set against the backdrop of a historic institution, follows these courageous women as they engage in resistance, defend their rights, and develop deep connections.
 
7. Kudumbasthan (Zee5) - February 28
 
Naveen, the family's only provider, is the subject of Kudumbasthan. When he loses his job shortly after finding out about his wife's pregnancy, his life takes a turn for the worse. The movie examines his life's challenges and how he overcomes them as debt amounts and family conflicts increase.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Chhaava movie

Chhaava box office collection day 15: Kaushal film earns Rs 560 cr globally

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve long-running defamation case

Gene Hackman

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead; no foul play suspected

Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar' 2025

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' teaser released: When and where to watch?

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and family to move out of Mannat soon, here's why

Topics : OTT users OTT services web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon