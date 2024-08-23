From Kalki to Angry Young Men, check the top OTT releases of this week

Another happening weekend is on the horizon and some thrilling and entertaining movies and shows are about to hit different OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Prime Video, etc. If you are planning to binge-watch this long weekend, then here are some movies or series that you might love. Top OTT releases of this week Kalki 2898 AD After a huge box office success, the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has been released on OTT platforms. Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by darkness and is close to the extinction of nature. The film follows a bounty hunter named Bhairava (Prabhas) who dreams of getting inside “The Complex.” His path crosses with Sumathi portrayed by Deepika Padukone, a refugee pregnant with Kalki, the 10th and final reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. The film follows a mysterious experiment called Project K, where selected men and women are in the business to protect the unborn child Kalki. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When to Watch: August 22

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed's Follow Kar Lo Yaar offers an unfiltered look into her controversial life. This unscripted reality series shares insights into Uorfi's daily life, capturing her interactions with the paparazzi, her thoughts, and how she tackles her daily challenges. The series has nine episodes providing an intimate glimpse into the life of the actress known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality.

When to Watch: August 23

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Angry Young Men

Angry Young Men shares the story of two iconic screenwriters Javed-Ali, who changed the face of Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their writing and bold voices. The duo penned down around 24 films out of which 20 were critically and commercially hit, including blockbusters like Sholay, Zanjeer, and Deewaar.

The docuseries has three parts that explore their extraordinary collaboration and how the duo split through archival records, unseen footage, and candid interviews with their families, friends, and Bollywood veterans which include Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Honey Irani, Helen and Shabana Azmi.

When to Watch: August 20

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Raayan

Dhanush's action thriller Raayan is also releasing today, August 23, on Amazon Prime today. The crime thriller movie was released in theatres on July 26. It was also written and directed by Dhanush and managed to perform well at the box office. Apart from Dhanush, it features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. This is Dhanush’s 50th movie that will be available in Tamil and dubbed in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

When to Watch: August 23

Where to Watch: Prime Video

That '90s Show Part 3

That '90s Show is returning with its third season, the series will take viewers on a nostalgic journey back to Point Place in 1996. The series revolves around Leia Forman, who returns for another summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, who found their home in chaos after a surprise visit by Jay and Silent Bob.

When to Watch: August 22

Where to Watch: Netflix