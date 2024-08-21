Business Standard
Robert Downey Jr confirms his Dr Doom will not be Tony Stark variant

For the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday,' which will be released in May 2026, Robert Downey Jr will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Iron Man, but as Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. The new role, revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Hall H event, has shocked and bewildered the Marvel fans since. 
Everyone was stunned and full of questions as a result of the unprecedented confusion brought about by this news. Many people wondered how the studio would deal with the fact that Tony Stark and Doctor Doom both look the same. At first, fans thought that Doom might be a Tony Stark gone berserk from another universe. However, RDJ has now confirmed that he is not Tony Stark but Victor Von Doom.
Victor Von Doom: About the role of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

For those who are unfamiliar, Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., dies heroically in Avengers: Endgame while defending Earth-616 from Thanos. One of the events that fans have looked forward to the most is his return to the role of Tony Stark. 
However, he returns as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. He now discusses his decision to play Victor Von Doom and clarifies that he is indeed portraying the character, putting the Tony Stark variant theory to rest. 
Comic Book Movie says that Robert Downey Jr. talked about how the idea of having him play Doctor Doom again in the MCU came about, how it was confirmed, and how it was carried out. He recalls how his desire to assist Bob Iger outside of the MCU and contribute to what was going on in the parks set the stage for everything else. 

The actor then talked about sitting down with Kevin Feige to talk about why he was wanted back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how to make the expectations worth it.

Robert Downey Jr speaks about the role of Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. stated on how they arrived at the concept of Doctor Doom and how he is Victor Von Doom, “Then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy—a very sophisticated creative thinker about how we can avoid going backwards, how we can avoid disappointing expectations, how we can continue to exceed expectations. And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin said, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right". 
Robert Downey Jr. further added, "So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything.' I'd gone to Bob's house, and I don't know how to describe that experience. I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down, and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus.' Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus, and you want to talk about two guys who are not easily impressed—let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what’s going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible". 

More about the Doctor Doom in the MCU

It is evident that the Avengers film Avengers: Doomsday is named after Doctor Doom; however, how will he enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and eventually become the big bad who wreaks havoc in Doomsday? 
According to the recent rumours, he will be seen killing the entire Council of Kangs in the Fantastic Four post-credits scene, effectively saying goodbye to Jonathan Majors' antagonist and paving the way for Doom to become the next major antagonist.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

