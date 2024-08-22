Stree 2 global box office collection Day 8: Movie shows no sign of stopping

The horror comedy movie, Stree 2, has taken the box office by storm. The makers of the movie, Maddock Films, shared a post on Instagram revealing the movie’s first-week collection. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ has reportedly raked in over 400 crore within the first 7 days of release, across the world.

The caption of the post reads, "One astounding week of BLOCKBUSTER success! Thank you, audience for your love (sic)". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The gross collection of the movie in India currently stands at Rs 342 crore, while the worldwide gross collections have reached Rs 59 crore, taking the total to Rs 401 crore as of the first Wednesday.

Stree 2 has also become the fastest Bollywood movie to mint Rs 400 crore surpassing movies like Jawan (11 days), Animal (11 days), Pathaan (12 days), Gadar 2 (12 days), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion; Hindi version (15 days), and KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version (23 days)

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has grossed Rs 3.65 crore so far today and this number will be way more by the end of the day.

The total box office collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 274.35 crore net in India. However, the gross collection of the movie worldwide surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark.

The movie had a strong start, minting over Rs 51.8 crore at the box office on its opening day. The movie collection peaked on its first Sunday when it minted Rs 55.9 crore.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The movie was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, with a runtime of 149 minutes. It was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore.