Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's movie crosses 300 cr

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's recently released movie Stree 2 is breaking multiple records and emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024.

The movie minted Rs 228 crore within just five days of its release. It has crossed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Stree 2 also experienced the biggest opening weekend of 2024 with its extended weekend, giving more people the chance to watch the movie in theatres. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie had the advantage of two significant holidays, i.e., Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. It earned Rs 76.5 crore on Independence Day and Rs 37 crore on Raksha Bandhan with the highest occupancies in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow.

It is a sequel to the 2018-hit movie Stree, with the new instalment. The original cast reprised their roles which include Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The first part of the movie earned Rs 129.90 crore.

Stree 2 box office collection

The movie reported Rs 8.5 crore before hitting the theatres in its premiere day. The movie had a strong opening minting over Rs 51.8 crore on its opening day in India and witnessed a significant dip of 39.28 per cent on the second day to Rs 31.4 crore.

On its first Saturday, the movie raked Rs 43.98 crore, and almost Rs 55.9 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the movie was estimated to have collected Rs 37 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 228.45 crore approximately in five days. According to the Industry tracker Sacnilk, the total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 322.5 crore worldwide.

What was the release date of the Stree 2?

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day 2024.

What was the budget of Stree 2?

Stree 2 was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore.

What is the running time of Stree 2?

Stree 2’s runtime is around 149 minutes of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

What is the OTT release date of Stree 2?

According to reports, the movie might be released on Prime Video in mid-September.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree that carries forward from the first part. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the key roles as they reprise their roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan play impactful cameo roles.

This horror comedy movie is directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.