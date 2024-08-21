Shraddha Kapoor now has more followers on Instagram than PM Modi

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor with 91.4 million Instagram followers has surpassed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has 91.3 million followers on the platform. However, Modi is still the most followed global leader on X (formerly known as Twitter), with over 101.2 million followers.

Shraddha Kapoor, the third most followed Indian on Instagram Shraddha Kapoor, who was recently seen in 'Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank', has reached 91.4 million followers on the meta-owned platform. Her recent movie was hugely successful at the box office and minted over Rs 250 crore net in India in just 5 days of its release.

There are only two people ahead of Kapoor, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, with 271 million followers and 91.8 million Instagram followers, respectively. Kohli is the most followed Indian in the meta-owned platform. Shraddha Kapoor is followed by Alia Bhatt with 85.1 million followers and Deepika Padukone with 79.8 million followers.

PM Modi on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed global leader on X (previously known as Twitter), and has more than 101.2 million followers on the platform. He is way ahead in his popularity as compared to other global leaders such as US President Joe Biden (38.5 million), Pope Francis (18.5 million) and Dubai's HH Sheikh Mohammed (11.2 million).

He is also leading in follower count than some of the most popular global personalities like Taylor Swift (95.2 million), Donald Trump (89.7 million), and Virat Kohli (64.7 million).

Stree 2 nears ₹300 crore mark

Shraddha Kapoor last appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2 which has put the box office on fire, earning over 300 crore globally in less than a week of its release. It is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Stree. The movie has been a tremendous box office success, despite other big releases like Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa running parallelly in theatres.

The Amar Kaushik directorial was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore only and it has a cameo of actor Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

Shraddha Kapoor boyfriend

A few months back the Saaho-actress confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody, a writer and assistant director who is known for movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).