Home / Entertainment / After Brad Pitt, Hollywood star Tom Cruise's daughter drops dad's last name

After Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise's daughter Suri changed her last name and replaced that with her mother's middle name 'Noelle.' Tom and his wife Katie Holmes separated in 2012 after six years of marriage

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

The daughters of top Hollywood actors are dropping their fathers’ surnames. In the latest case, it’s the Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise's daughter who chose to drop her father's last name. Earlier, Brad Pitt's daughter had also dropped her last name. However, the reasons were different in both cases.

Suri dropped her father Tom Cruise's last name

Recently, Tom Cruise's 18-year-old daughter recently dropped her last name when she entered college. She is the daughter of Tom and his ex-wife and actor Katie Holmes. The couple separated in 2012 after being married for six years. As per their divorce agreement, Tom paid $400,000 annually to Katie till their daughter turned 18. He even agreed to cover her college expenses. 
Suri is not close to her father and they weren't seen together in the last decade. Now, Suri is in college and decided to drop her father's last name, 'Cruise', and replace that with her mother's middle name ‘Noelle’ and was admitted to the college with that name.  Tom is currently shooting for his upcoming spy thriller movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Brad Pitt's daughter changed her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie 

Not just Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt's daughter also dropped his father's last name. She filed a petition on May 27, when she turned 18, in a Los Angeles court that granted her permission to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. 

Although other Brangelina children changed their last names informally, Shiloh is the first one to take legal steps to change her last name. Their daughter Vivienne, was listed in a program for The Outsiders on Broadway as "Vivienne Jolie." The former couple also share four children Maddox, Pax Zahara and Knox. 

Angelina Jolie also changed her name in 2002 dropping her father's surname after their relationship deteriorated. 

Brad and Angelina dated each other for years before getting married in 2014. But two years later, Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, and the judge declared her single in 2019. The divorce case is yet to be finalised with custody and financial issues. 

The former couple also filed lawsuits against each other over their shared business ventures and property which include a winery in France. In 2022, Angelina alleged that Brad grabbed her by the head in 2016 and shook her, then choked one of their children who came to defend her.

Topics : Brad Pitt Tom Cruise Hollywood

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

