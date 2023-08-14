Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Box office bonanza: Over 23 mn tickets, Rs 400 cr collection in over 2 days

This is a "new all-time theatrical gross box office record" in its 100 years of history, it added

multiplex, cinema, theatre, box office, films, movies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a little over two days, more than 2.3 crore movie tickets were sold, and box office collections swelled to nearly Rs 400 crore during the busiest single weekend for cinema halls and multiplexes since Covid.
From Rajnikanth starrer Jailer to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 to Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia's Bholaa Shankar, the movies set the box office bells ringing from the evening of August 11 to 13.
The "combined gross box office (was) Rs 390+ crore over the Weekend across All India Theatres," the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) said in a joint statement on Monday, in a reflection of good times at theatres.
This is a "new all-time theatrical gross box office record" in its 100 years of history, it added.
"The weekend drew over 2.10 crore moviegoers to theatres across the county, which is the highest combined admissions record in the last 10 years of history," it said.
The weekend of August 11 to 13 was the busiest single weekend post-re-opening of the cinema industry after the Covid pandemic.

Also Read

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's movie to cross 300 crore

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

"The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers. We have not seen for a very long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out," said PGI President Shibasish Sarkar.
"This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love the mainstream cinemas," he added.
MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said this was a "historic weekend" for the cinema exhibition industry, and it proves once again that India loves to go to movie halls to watch good movies.
"This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of shared experience," he said.
Gianchandani said he expects this momentum to continue for the rest of 2023.
Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX also reported the highest-ever daily and weekend admissions and box office collection.
"We welcomed 33.6 lakh guests at our cinemas and earned Gross box office revenue of Rs 100 crore during the weekend," it said.
Besides solid box office performances from movies - Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG2, released last week, content released in earlier weeks -- including Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Oppenheimer (English) -- continued their steady performance, the statement said.
"This record-setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger-than-life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever," said PVR INOX, the leading multiplex operator with 1,708 screens in 115 cities.
MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains, operating over 500 multiplexes and 2,500 screens in India, which is around 75 per cent of the multiplex industry of India.
PGI is a premier association of film, television and digital content producers in India.
The cinema exhibition industry underwent financial distress during the Covid. The operation was suspended for over a year during the pandemic due to safety precautions. It was severely hit by restrictions.
Later in early 2021, it was allowed to run at half capacity only with several riders, which financially impacted the industry further.
The industry had to face those restrictions after the successive waves of the pandemic in some regions also.
Moreover, in the absence of theatrical premiers, several producers had also started to move towards OTT platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Box Office

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon