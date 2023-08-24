Confirmation

Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 14: Both continue to do well

'Gadar 2' passes the ₹400 crores mark at the box office. In the meantime, in India, 'Jailer' is going to enter the Rs 300-crore club. On August 23, the film managed to earn Rs 3.65 crores

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 vs Jailer box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Gadar 2, the sequel of the renowned film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning ₹10 crore on second weekdays, creating a new record in Bollywood. Gadar 2 crossed ₹400 crore at the domestic Box Office on August 21, within 11 days of its release. The film is on track to establish another record surpassing the box office collection of the Indian films, 'Baahubali 2' and "Pathaan' soon.

Gadar 2 saw massive success at the box office despite releasing a day after Rajinikanth starrer Jailer which was also a blockbuster. Rajinikanth movie made a noteworthy achievement at the worldwide box office of about Rs 575 crore in 14 days. The film earned Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and in the second week, the movie earned a whopping Rs 115 crore.

Gadar 2 

This is a continuation of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and directed by Anil Sharma, where the film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the main roles. The film follows Tara Singh as he adventures across the border continuing his efforts to defend his child, caught in Pakistan. 

The movie is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and directed by Anil Sharma. Mithun Sharma has composed the film's music. Gadar 2 is made by Kamal Mukut and Anil Sharma under the direction of Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Production. The film was released on 11th August 2023. 

Gadar 2 Box office collection Day 14
 
The movie is expected to earn around 9 crore on Day 14, which is the second Thursday for the movie. Check below the day-wise collection of the movie.

Gadar 2 week 1 collection: Rs  284.63 Crore
Day 8 [2nd Friday] - Rs  20.5 Cr
Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - Rs 31.07 Cr
Day 10 [2nd Sunday] - Rs 38.9 Cr
Day 11 [2nd Monday] - Rs 13.5 Cr
Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] - Rs 12.1 Cr
Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] - Rs 10 Cr
Day 14 [2nd Thursday] - Rs 9.00 Cr (expected)
Total - Rs 419.70 Cr

Jailer

Jailer is a film where Rajinikanth (Muthuvel Pandian), a retired jailer, went on a manhunt to track down his child's killers. But, the journey gets tough as he experiences intense challenges and complex circumstances overwhelm him.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' cast incorporates Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. It additionally includes Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music direction by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was released on 10th August 2023. 

Jailer box office collection day-wise Day 15
 
It's been 15 days since the movie was released, but still the movie is doing great business at the box office and performing beyond expectations.
 
Week 1 Collection - Rs 235.28 crore
Day 9 [2nd Friday] - Rs 10.05 Cr
Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - Rs 16.5 Cr
Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - Rs 19.2 Cr 
Day 12 [2nd Monday] - Rs 5.7 Cr 
Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] - Rs 4.7 Cr 
Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] - Rs 3.75 Cr 
Day 15 [2nd Thursday] - Rs 3.00 Cr (expectation)
Total - Rs 298.75 Cr.

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

