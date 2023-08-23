Confirmation

Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 400 cr mark at domestic box office

Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said Wednesday

Sunny Deol

Photo: @ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said Wednesday.
Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.
In a press note, the makers said "Gadar" 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net.
They claimed that "no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crores net on second weekdays".
Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. It also features Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.
The first film was set during the Partition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sunny Deol Bollywood Bollywood box office Indian Box Office

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

