Hansika Motwani moves into new home, shares housewarming ceremony pictures

Tollywood actor Hansika Motwani moved into a new home with her husband. She was looking stunning in her green colour saree

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Popular Tollywood actor, Hansika Motwani, recently bought a new house and she shared some glimpses of the couple moving into their brand new home. Motwani started her career as a child artist in Hrithik Roshan's movie, 'Koi… Mil Gaya' and she continued to be loved by the masses. She recently tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Sohael Khaturiya.

Entered the New Home Following Rituals

Hansika shared some pictures on her Instagram account where she could be seen wearing some silver polka dots contrasting a floral floral-patterned pallu. She entered into her new home with a kalash on her head that symbolises prosperity. The ceremony took place with complete rituals which include puja reflecting modern life with age-old traditions. 

Hansika shared multiple images in which she could be seen doing Grihapravesh to Puja in her new house along with her husband Sohail Khaturia. In one of the pictures, Havan is seen in the first picture, while another image shows Hanshi and Sohail's feet are seen inside the house.  

She could be seen in her luxurious house with Kalash on her head and she looked stunning in the green Bandhani saree that she paired with a plain pink backless blouse giving a traditional look to the actress. The knot at the back gave her a look with a bold edge ultimately enhancing her overall look.  

South-Style Gold Jewellery Stole the Show

Hansika adorned her temple-style gold jewellery with her green saree giving her a typical South Indian look. She wore a choker necklace that matched her earrings and pink bangles adding a graceful appearance. He also had a bracelet on her wrist and a vermillion on her forehead bolstering her charming look.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

