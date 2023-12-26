Top 10 movies of 2023 with highest box office collection, check list here

It wouldn't be wrong to say that 2023 was a revival year for Bollywood, which looks outcompeted in the last few years due to good quality content available on OTT platforms.

This year, Bollywood tried to give the best content to the audience, shattering several box office records and collecting huge sums of money. Shah Rukh leads the box office, and had three releases, two of whom were blockbusters, and one is on its way to becoming a hit.

Here are the top 10 movies of 2023 that ruled at the box office:

Jawan

Jawan was a Hindi action-thriller movie released in theatres on September 7, 2023, and became the highest-grossing movie of 2023. On its opening day, the movie collected Rs 126.9 crore worldwide. The total collection of the movie is Rs 1,148.32 crore. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Pathaan

After Jawana, Pathaan is SRK's other movie that crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of total collection. Pathaan was the fourth instalment of YRF Spy Universe featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 225 crore and collected Rs 1050 crore across the world. The movie was released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Animal

The recently released Animal movie ruled the theatres for approximately two weeks. The movie so far has minted Rs 869 crore (approx) across the world. The movie was released in theatres on December 1, 2023, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The movie is still running in theatres and may earn more. The movie is edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed Kabir Singh earlier.

Gadar 2

With a blockbuster year for Bollywood, Gadar 2 also managed to revive the career of Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 became the highest-grossing movie of Sunny Deol which collected Rs 691.08 crore across the world. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore and minted over Rs 600 crore. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles.

Leo

The first Tamil movie that has collected over Rs 600 crore. It was an action thriller movie featuring Vijay in a titular role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Madonna Sebastian, who played pivotal roles. Leo was made with a budget of Rs 300 crore (approx) and minted Rs 620 crore worldwide.

Jailer

Another movie in the list of highest-grossing movies of 2023 is Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which is a Tamil-language action comedy movie produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie minted Rs 607 crore at the box office and was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. Along with Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 was the fifth instalment of YRF Spy Universe. It is an action-thriller movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in pivotal roles. Tiger 3 was made with a budget of Rs 300 crore and has minted Rs 466.63 crore worldwide.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prabhas starrer Salaar is a Telugu language action movie which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Along with Prabhas, the movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, and Easwari Rao. The movie was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and has collected over Rs 402 crore as of now. Salaar was made with a budget of Rs 270 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a Hindi-language romantic comedy movie released in theatres on July 28, 2023. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 160 crore and has collected Rs 355.61 crore worldwide.

Adipurush

Adipurush is a 2023 mythological action movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie was directed by Om Raut and it was made with a budget of Rs 500 to 700 crore. Despite being such a high-budget movie, it managed to mint only around Rs 354-450 crore worldwide. The movie features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The movie garnered negative comments regularly.