Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to cricketer Ishan Kishan

The new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati featured Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan

KBC, kaun banega crorepati, amitabh bachchan, ishan kishan

Photo: Screengrab

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Ishan Kishan featured together in the latest episode of the renowned Indian TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Monday, December 25.

Meeting the legendary Amitabh Bachchan on his show, Ishan Kishan asked him a question and got some interesting advice from Big B.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The question will be asked later," said Ishan, adding, "I'll present the options first. The first option is ‘Khuda Gawah. The second option is 'Sarkar'. The third one is 'Don' and D is 'Shehanshah'. The question is: After Jaya mam's name, which of these film titles would you like to add?"

"Undoubtedly, the title will be 'Sarkaar'. And to all the men here who are married, they will add the same title to their wife's name. Right? Well, a wife manages the home, so you must bow down to her. That's it. She's the Sarkaar," Amitabh Bachchan replied.

Smriti Mandhana also asked some questions from Amitabh Bachchan. She first asked him to name a woman cricketer who is known as Chakda Express. Big B guessed it right and took Jhulan Goswami's name. The actor then went on to laud Goswami and said, "Many people get nervous on seeing her. Her bowling style is scary. No one knows who's head she will break."

Smriti then asked Big B to name the Gabbar of Indian men's cricket. Replying to it, he said, "I know him. He plays with his left hand and is an opener. His name is Shikhar Dhawan. He hits the ball with full force and hits his thigh with pride whenever he catches a ball."


Ishan Kishan, Smriti Mandhana on their journey

Amitabh Bachchan asked Ishan Kishan about how he got into cricket. In his reply, the cricketer shared that he began playing cricket at the age of seven or eight to avoid studies. 

Also Read

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh from Punjab creates history, wins Rs 1 crore

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

KBC season 15: Big B shared a tip for all husbands to win over their wives

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

OTT releases this week: Vikrant's 12th Fail, Tiger 3 and many more

Salaar box office collection Day 5: Prabhas movie to cross 400 cr worldwide

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

With BO collections over Rs 11,000 cr, Bollywood back with a bang in 2023

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas to outcompete SRK's Dunki


"I forced my father to put me in cricket when I saw my elder brother getting freedom from his studies. I would love to play cricket. Then, my coaches asked my father to let me concentrate on cricket as I had scope. I used to play from Jharkhand under 16. There was an open trial and I got selected from there," Ishan said.

Saying that it was her father's dream to see her and her brother make a career in cricket, Smriti said, "I started playing cricket looking at my brother. I was a righty but I began playing from the left after I saw my brother doing it. I would initially play with boys as there were not many girls to play with on the women's team," she added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app. 


Topics : Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan KBC Ishan Kishan Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon