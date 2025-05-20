Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore over his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3, marking the actor's first-ever legal action against a fellow co-star

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, seen during earlier promotions of the Hera Pheri franchise, are now at the centre of a ₹25 crore legal dispute over Hera Pheri 3.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri 3’ has once again landed in controversy — this time over a legal battle between its lead stars. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against co-star Paresh Rawal for walking out of the film after signing a legal contract.
 
Akshay, who also owns the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise, is pursuing legal action through his production house, Cape of Good Films. This marks the first time in his 35-year-long career that the Bollywood actor has taken legal steps against a fellow actor.
 

What triggered the lawsuit? 

Filming for Hera Pheri 3 reportedly began in April this year, with Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty on set. But soon after, Paresh exited the project—after the production had already incurred costs.
 
 
The report states that Akshay is suing Paresh for “unprofessional conduct” and claims that his abrupt exit has caused financial and logistical setbacks for the film. The actor-producer’s legal team is emphasising the binding nature of the contract that Paresh allegedly violated.
 

Paresh Rawal’s side of the story 

Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character Babu Bhaiya in the series, addressed the issue on social media, denying reports of creative disagreements.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal for 'Hera Pheri' franchise

Paresh Rawal confirms exit from 'Hera Pheri 3', leaving fans heartbroken

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey walks the runway showcasing the creation of designer Rimzim Dadu during the India Couture Week 2023, at DLF Emporio in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faces boycott calls after trailer drop

War 2

War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn

Raid 2 crosses ₹130 crore in 13 days, drives strong cinema footfalls

 
“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences,” he wrote.
 
 
However, the exact reason for his departure remains unclear. The report also cites sources claiming that Paresh “did not feel like being a part of the film” anymore.
 

A pattern of exits? 

This isn’t the first time Paresh Rawal has walked away from a project after committing. In the past, he exited Billu Barber, also directed by Priyadarshan, and opted out of Oh My God 2 in 2023, reportedly over script issues.
 
In an earlier TV interview, Paresh had expressed disillusionment with the creative direction of sequels like Hera Pheri. “You cook up the same thing when you make sequels after sequels, not like Lage Raho Munna Bhai was to Munna Bhai MBBS where you take characters in a different direction,” he said.
 
He also said, “Everybody wants to encash on sequels but do something different with the character that has ₹500 crore worth goodwill. Why not fly with it? But there’s mental bankruptcy or mental lethargy. I’m doing the sequel because I don’t want the film to get stuck but there is no happiness.”
 

What’s next for Hera Pheri 3? 

With legal drama now adding to the delays, the future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in the balance. While fans continue to hope for a reunion of the beloved trio, this off-screen rift might mark a turning point for the franchise.
 
As of now, neither Akshay Kumar nor Paresh Rawal has made further official comments beyond their existing statements. 

More From This Section

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Earnings fall on Monday

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

JAC Class 10th, 12th board results 2025: Key dates & updates for students

War 2

War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe

India at Cannes 2025

India at Cannes 2025: All about new releases, debuts, jury members and more

Shilpa Shirodkar

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, shares Insta post

Topics : Bollywood Akshay Kumar Paresh Rawal BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon