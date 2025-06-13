Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Following a successful theatrical run, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan was set to premiere online on JioHotstar on June 13

Kesari 2 OTT release

Kesari 2 OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Did you miss the theatrical release of Kesari 2? This is your opportunity to witness the intense courtroom drama. Online streaming is currently available for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Akshay Kumar. Both reviewers and viewers responded favourably to the movie when it was first shown in theatres on April 18, 2025.
 
The producers revealed on Wednesday that Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will be exclusively accessible on JioHotstar starting on June 13. With its poignant and engrossing narrative, it now aims to use OTT to reach viewers across the country.

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release date- June 13, 2025 
 
Release platform- Jio Hotstar.

Kesari 2: Cast and Crew 

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by an impressive team that included Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film, which was under the banner by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, stands out as an emotionally charged legal drama that revisits one of the darkest and least-discussed episodes of colonial India.
 
The film, which combined patriotism with moral urgency, was a box office success and has received appreciation for its powerful performances, incisive writing, and moving courtroom scenes.  

Kesari 2: The plot 

Kesari Chapter 2 is set in the terrible aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and centres on C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), a brave lawyer who dares to take the British Empire to court to get justice for the innocent lives lost. Ananya Panday portrays a determined legal student who supports Nair in his historic fight for justice, while R. Madhavan plays the strong colonial attorney.
 
Akshay Kumar, essaying the role of C. Sankaran Nair, stated, “Kesari Chapter 2 tells the story of an extraordinary man who chose to stand against an empire, risking everything to bring justice to the victims of one of history’s darkest moments. Portraying C. Sankaran Nair was a deeply humbling experience, a reminder of how courage and conviction can shake even the mightiest powers. This film isn’t just a courtroom drama; it’s a tribute to truth, resistance, and the spirit of India. I’m proud that after its successful theatrical run, this powerful story will now reach even more viewers as it streams on JioHotstar from June 13th.”
 

 

 

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

The Bengal Files teaser out

The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri explores Bengal's 'dark past'

TV actor Avika Gor engaged Milind Chandwani, her longtime boyfriend

Who is Milind Chandwani, Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor's to-be husband?

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits

Housefull 5

Akshay's Housefull 5 races past Salman Khan's Sikandar at box office

Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood OTT platforms Hotstar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon