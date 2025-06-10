Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Enrique Iglesias returns to India for concert in Mumbai on Oct 30; details

Enrique Iglesias returns to India for concert in Mumbai on Oct 30; details

Famous for hits such as Bailando, Hero, and Tonight (I'm Lovin' You), Iglesias will deliver a setlist that spans his entire career, combining past favourites with recent chart-toppers

Enrique

His accolades include multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and ASCAP Awards. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India after over a decade for a one-night concert in Mumbai on 30 October 2025. The event will take place at MMRDA Grounds, Banda-Kurla Complex, and is expected to attract more than 30,000 fans.
 
This will be the Spanish singer’s first performance in India since his sold-out tour in 2012. The Mumbai show is being organised by EVA Live in collaboration with BEW Live, as part of Iglesias' global tour, which will head to Abu Dhabi next.
 
Organisers confirm historic event
 
“Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment,” said Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live, which hosted Bryan Adams in India last year. “The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”
 
 
Enrique Iglesias concert tickets- Where, when, and how to buy

Also Read

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

Top Indian dealmakers earn 37% more than Singapore, Hong Kong peers

Premiumreal estate

Builders from other regions tap into Mumbai's redevelopment market

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

Premiumdharavi slum

Dharavi masterplan to be implemented in phases, says DRP CEO SVR Srinivas

Mumbai

Godrej's Tanya Dubash-promoted firm buys apartment in Mumbai for 226 cr

 
Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1:
Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST
Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST
Available on: Priceless.com
 
Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 2:
Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST
Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST
Available on: District App
 
General Sale:
Begins: Friday, June 27, 5 PM IST
 
Mastercard users will also have access to exclusive packages that include meet-and-greet moments and curated experiences in the city.
 
Record-breaking career and global success
 
Iglesias, who began his career in 1995, has sold over 180 million copies of his albums and gained more than 40 billion streams. He holds 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts, including 27 on the Hot Latin Songs Chart—more than any other artist, surpassing even Michael Jackson. His accolades include multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and ASCAP Awards.
 
Officially titled Billboard’s “Biggest Latin Artist of All Time”, he is one of the few artists to achieve multi-platinum success in both physical and digital formats. He has released a steady stream of hits for nearly 30 years, broken multiple chart records, and entertained over 15 million fans across 10 world tours.
 
Famous for hits such as Bailando, Hero, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Iglesias will deliver a setlist that spans his entire career, combining past favourites with recent chart-toppers. Organisers have promised cutting-edge production and immersive visuals.
 
India's growing global concert scene
 
Recent international artists who have performed in India include Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa. Travis Scott is also set to perform soon.
 

More From This Section

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Movie earns 160 cr worldwide

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today

BTS megastars RM and V complete military service, spark reunion excitement

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews: Audience left teary-eyed after watching

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

Thug Life box office day 5: Kamal Haasan's film struggles post-weekend

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2 teaser out: Balayya returns with divine fury, but fans split

Topics : Mumbai bandra kurla complex Music

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon