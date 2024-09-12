Housefull 5 cast confirmed; shooting to begin this month in London

Get ready for another high dose of comedy with the stellar cast of Housefull 5. The makers have confirmed that the movie will go on floors from September 15.

Akshay Kumar will also lead in the fifth instalment which is slated to release in theatres next year. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, assuring a hilarious ride for the audience.

In the last few parts, the cast were predominantly male, however, the makers have this time onboarded an equal number of the female lead characters which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

As per reports, the cast will kick off the 45-day shooting schedule starting from September 15 in London as the initial scenes will take place in the bustling city. Then the entire house will come down with confusion and laughter aboard the cruise. To make the latest movie even exhilarating, the makers have increased the supporting cast to increase the madness in the movie.

Plot and Filming

The story of the movie has been kept secret, however, some sources claimed that the franchise will carry forward its legacy from the previous parts such as mistaken identities, humorous situations, and over-the-top slapstick comedy. The latest instalment will have some unexpected twists and turns to keep the audience hooked to the screen.

A New Direction for the Franchise

The makers have added a new director for the fifth instalment. The Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for his cinematic vision and creative storytelling. He has directed movies like Dostana and My Name is Khan. It is expected that Mansukhani will carry forward the legacy of the Housefull franchise from a different perspective.

Housefull 5: Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar who will have distinctive traits just like in previous parts like his iconic character of ‘Sandy and Sundi’, the movie will have other members as well such as Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea are also a part of the film.

Housefull 5 will have an exciting female cast, including the bigwigs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.