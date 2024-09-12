Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 cast confirmed; shooting to begin this month in London

Housefull 5 cast confirmed; shooting to begin this month in London

The next instalment of Housefull movie is set to release next year. Titled Housefull 5, this film promises to be a roller coaster ride with stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and others

Housefull 5

Housefull 5

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Get ready for another high dose of comedy with the stellar cast of Housefull 5. The makers have confirmed that the movie will go on floors from September 15. 

Akshay Kumar will also lead in the fifth instalment which is slated to release in theatres next year. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, assuring a hilarious ride for the audience. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the last few parts, the cast were predominantly male, however, the makers have this time onboarded an equal number of the female lead characters which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.
 

As per reports, the cast will kick off the 45-day shooting schedule starting from September 15 in London as the initial scenes will take place in the bustling city. Then the entire house will come down with confusion and laughter aboard the cruise. To make the latest movie even exhilarating, the makers have increased the supporting cast to increase the madness in the movie. 

Plot and Filming

The story of the movie has been kept secret, however, some sources claimed that the franchise will carry forward its legacy from the previous parts such as mistaken identities, humorous situations, and over-the-top slapstick comedy. The latest instalment will have some unexpected twists and turns to keep the audience hooked to the screen. 

A New Direction for the Franchise

The makers have added a new director for the fifth instalment. The Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for his cinematic vision and creative storytelling. He has directed movies like Dostana and My Name is Khan. It is expected that Mansukhani will carry forward the legacy of the Housefull franchise from a different perspective.

More From This Section

Celebs at Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta funeral

From Kareena to Arbaaz Khan, celebs attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

A still from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

HBO begins search for next Harry, Ron, and Hermione in new Potter series

Vir Das

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Int'l Emmy Awards, B'wood reacts

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

GOAT box office collection Day 7: Vijay's movie targets 200 cr business

Taylor Swift bags most awards at MTV VMAs 2024

MTV VMAs 2024 full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Malone bag most awards

Housefull 5: Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar who will have distinctive traits just like in previous parts like his iconic character of ‘Sandy and Sundi’, the movie will have other members as well such as Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea are also a part of the film.

Housefull 5 will have an exciting female cast, including the bigwigs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Also Read

Happy birthday Akshay kumar

HBday Akshay: Khiladi Kumar drops first look of his next, Bhooth Bangla

Sarfira Movie 2024

Sarfira advance booking: Kumar-starrer mints Rs 24 lakh, sells 12k tickets

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is India's richest actor, Salman Khan follows close behind

SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, Ambani, PM Modi oath-taking ceremony

SRK, Ambani, Adani, other celebrities attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

Topics : Akshay Kumar Entertainment Bollywood Nana Patekar Sanjay Dutt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon