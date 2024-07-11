Business Standard
Sarfira advance booking: Kumar-starrer mints Rs 24 lakh, sells 12k tickets

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. Despite the massive buzz, the movie collected only Rs 24 lakh in advance booking

Sarfira Movie 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The highly anticipated movie and the remake of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, Sarfira is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, July 12, 2024. The movie has garnered huge buzz but it managed to mint only around Rs 24 lakh in advance booking for the opening day.

The trailer of the movie was intense and fans were expecting it to be a blockbuster, but the advance booking collections were not very impressive. Reports claimed that the movie has sold only over 12k tickets for 3,269 shows, resulting in collecting Rs 24.04 lakh in Hindi.
In the top three national chains, i.e., PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, it has sold only 1800 tickets. This number is disturbing for Akshay Kumar Starrer Sarfira as it is lower than Kumar's previous movies Selfie and Mission Raniganj. Mission Raniganj sold only 6,600 tickets, while Selfie had sold only 8,200 tickets, both movies were box office failures. 

Sarfira is a remake of the original Tamil version and an adaptation of R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The movie revolves around a man who aims to reduce airline prices and make them affordable for low-income people, which several enemies try to impede. 

Sarfira Trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Sarfira was released on June 18, 2024. It has garnered a positive response. It depicts Kumar as Vir Matre who is in debt. He said his first goal after receiving money is to repay his loans and he is passionate about startup ideas that he believes will succeed. Kumar pitches his low-cost airline ideas to a business tycoon, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who rejects his idea. 

He is advised to return to his village, but he pledges to break both cost and caste barriers and will make flying accessible to everyone. It also shows the determination of Kumar to fulfil the dream of ordinary people. The trailer shows how Kumar's character overcame all the obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Watch the trailer here:

What is the release date of the Sarfira movie?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira is set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.

What is the cast of the Sarfira movie?

Sarfira movie features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, Seema Biswas, R. Sarathkumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and many others in pivotal roles.

What is the Sarfira movie budget?

Sarfira movie was made with a budget of around Rs 80 crore. 

When and where to watch the Sarfira movie on the OTT platform?

There is no official information as of now about the Sarfira movie OTT release. However, some reports claim that the movie might be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Sarfira movie

Sarfira is a Hindi language drama movie directed by Sudha Kongara and produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment, Abundantia Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. It is a remake of Kongara's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020), which was an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. Its run time is 153 minutes.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

