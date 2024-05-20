Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The fifth phase of voting is underway in 49 constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories. Several high-profile constituencies such as Rae Bareli and Amethi will undergo polling in this phase. In Mumbai, polling is going on across all the six Lok Sabha seats – Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.



Several Bollywood celebrities cast their votes and urged voters to exercise their duty as citizens. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Rao and many others were among the early voters who cast their votes on Monday.



Actor Akshay Kumar and actor-director Farhan Akhtar showed their index finger with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar, who was granted Indian citizenship on August 13, 2023, said that I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good..."





He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter… #WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter… pic.twitter.com/mN9C9dlvRD May 20, 2024

Farhan Akhtar who appeared at the polling booth with his sister and director Zoya Akhtar, could be seen posing outside the polling station and he urged the media person to go and vote.

Actor Rajkumar Rao also cast his vote early Monday morning. He said that he is very happy that the Election Commission chose him to be a national icon and he appealed to voters to come out and cast their votes.

pic.twitter.com/hFtLu96I6Z #WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Actor Rajkummar Rao says, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So… https://t.co/Tqny3HoyUZ May 20, 2024

"It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then, of course, that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting,” the actor added.

"We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more,'' the actor concluded.

Actress Sanya Malhotra shows her finger with an indelible ink mark after casting her vote.

Several other celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran filmmaker Kunal Kohli, wrestler Sangram Singh and Anita Raj were among the early birds who cast their votes. Actor Paresh Rawal while addressing the media said that there should be some provisions for people who don't vote, like an increase in taxes or other punishments.