Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / How to buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert; know complete details

How to buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert; know complete details

On December 19, Diljit Dosanjh finally revealed the date of his performance in Mumbai. The Mumbai performance was a late addition to the singer's current Dil-Luminati India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Wednesday, November 20, Diljit Dosanjh finally revealed something exciting about his present Dil-Luminati India Tour. Sensing the enthusiasm of his fans, the Punjabi singer made a thrilling announcement–he’s going to perform in Mumbai.
 
Diljit announced the wonderful news in the post, writing, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced. December 19, 7pm". The show tickets will be available on Zomato Live starting at 5 p.m. on November 22, 2024. On the other hand, the pre-sale for HSBC cardholders will start at 2:00 pm and run until 5:00 pm on the same day.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Concert venue and date

Last month, following successful stops in Europe and North America, Diljit Dosanjh launched his Dil-Luminati Tour to India. After playing two consecutive sold-out shows in Delhi, he went on to Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. On December 19, the artist will do a performance in Mumbai. 
 
 
It would be his penultimate performance in India before he concludes the tour's Indian leg in Guwahati just before the new year. The Mumbai concert's location has not yet been disclosed by the organizers.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 22, even though the event location may not have been revealed yet. The public can make reservations in the evening through ZomatoLive, the tour's official promoter. 
 
Silver, gold, lounge, and a fan pit (referred to as the HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit for sponsorship purposes) are the four categories mentioned on the concert's platform page, however, the ticket pricing has not yet been disclosed. 
 
Depending on the city and ticket class, tickets for Diljit’s other performances from the Dil-Luminati India Tour have sold for prices ranging from Rs 3500 and Rs 15000. In Mumbai, comparable costs are anticipated.

More From This Section

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan debuts on LinkedIn, bio says 'headlined 300-crore mega hits'

Prasar Bharati, Prasaar Bharti, Broadcast ministry

Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES to provide 'clean family entertainment'

The Sabarmati Report

CM Yogi Adityanath declares film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP

Bigg Boss 18 early voting results week 7

Bigg Boss 18 early voting results week 7: Who is lagging in votes?

Malayalam actor Meghanathan

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to lung-related illness

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: Pre sales ticket

There is a three-hour pre-sale window from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday night before the tickets go on sale to the general public. HSBC cardholders can use this time to purchase tickets before they sell out. The majority of tickets should sell out within minutes of the sale starting, based on the sales trend so far. Therefore, the pre-sale is a fantastic chance to secure a good seat.

All about Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit has brought the Dil-Luminati Tour to India after travelling throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. On October 26, the India leg began in Delhi. In addition, he gave performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. This Friday, he is scheduled to play in Lucknow. 
 
Following that, Diljit will play at Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. On December 29, he will conclude the musical tour in Guwahati. 
 

Also Read

Image source: instagram.com/hanumankind

After Diljit, Hanumankind to become second Indian to perform at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh

'No promoting drugs, alcohol': Diljit Dosanjh warned before Hyderabad show

Quincy Jones, music producer

Renowned music producer with several accolades, Quincy Jones dies at 91

Liam Payne

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies after fall from Buenos Aires hotel

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh announces more shows of Dil-Luminati Tour for Delhi, Jaipur

Topics : Music fans Music festival Music

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon